-Skipping another week, and holy crap, it’s still a 33-minute running time! What the hell was WTBS doing in the fall of 1986?

-Cold open: the pumpkin drop that theoretically looks cool.

-Originally aired November 8, 1986.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & David Crockett, but the Midnight Express and Jim Cornette are already here to complain about the “Pumpkinhead” chants they’ve been hearing ever since the Road Warriors made that video.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS & BIG BUBBA ROGERS (with Jim Cornette) vs TONY ZANE, VERNON DEATON, & BRODIE CHASE

-Cornette’s men clear the ring. Zane is the unlucky one who gets stuck in the ring and whipped around by Eaton. Brodie Chase has major miscommunication issues with Eaton and nearly collar-and-elbows himself, and Eaton has to stop him from falling over. Deaton gets beaten, and Bubba gets rocket-launched by both partners, with Cornette naming that version of the move “The Hindenburg.” Easy win for the Midnights and Bubba.

-Ric Flair is here. Clothes don’t make the man, the NWA Title belt does. Nikita Koloff has to convince the world that he’s ready for Starrcade, but he only has two weeks to do it.

STARRCADE ’86 CONTROL CENTER

-It knocks me out that the official graphic/logo for this show is “Starrcade’ 86” typed in Times New Roman across a freeze frame of the splattered pumpkin.

-We flash back to The Hour Horsemen attacking the Rock & Roll Express in the locker room, followed by Arn & Tully breaking Ricky’s nose. And so we have the Rock & Roll Express facing Ole & Arn Anderson, titles on the line, and at the request of the champs, it’ll be in a cage.

-Next, we see Rick Rude & Manny Fermandez using a leather strap to hang Wahoo McDaniel, so we have an Indian Strap match signed. Wahoo, undefeated in 300 strap matches, is ready to face Rick Rude.

IVAN KOLOFF & KHRUSHER KHRUSHCHEV vs MIKE SIMANI & JOHN SAVAGE

-I’ll be so happy when Khrusher jumps to the WWF and I never have to type that name again. Ivan hits the sickle from the top rope and drops the leg right away to finish.

-Dusty & Nikita are here to talk about FIRST BLOOD, and Dusty coins the name Superpowers for his tag team with his new friend. Ivan and Khrusher are still in the ring, and Ivan is none too happy about Dusty being a bad influence on his nephew. Dusty gets in the ring to take a 2-on-1 asskicking until Nikita makes the save with the best sickle he’s ever hit, with Khrusher being the unlucky recipient.

-Rock & Roll Express is here. Arn Anderson is headed to the ring, and Ricky dares him to try something.

ARN ANDERSON vs EDDIE ROBERTS

-Arn is not happy about being called out and takes it out on Eddie, busting both his spine and his gourd for the three count.

-Wahoo says the stuff he said earlier, except in a different outfit.

-JJ Dillon is excited about Starrcade because for once, what the fans want match up with what JJ wanted the whole time. The fans wanted to see Dusty step in the ring with Tully, and that’s exactly what JJ was trying to get before the fans demanded it.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious) vs PABLO CRENSHAW

-Crenshaw throws punches while Bill Dundee does guest commentary. Not for long though because Garvin hits the brainbuster right away.

-Paul Jones is here with Rude & Fernandez. Rude has trained hard for his beautiful body and promises that for every scar Wahoo leaves on it, Rude will leave him with ten.

-Jimmy Garvin formally aligns himself with Bill Dundee, so apparently Buddy Landell went and got himself fired again. Also, Jimmy has thrown away his front row ticket for Starrcade because he has a match now, against Brad Armstrong.

-Bob Caudle holds a microphone near Jimmy Garvin. Willah Willah ain’ strongah than loooooove or something.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs GRIMM REAPER

-Russian legsweep gets the quick pin, and the fans are INTO Armstrong here.

-Ivan vows revenge against his nephew.

6 legend