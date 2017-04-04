-WWE Network’s summary for this episode: “On this edition of World Championship Wrestling NWA World Tag Team Champions, Rude and Fernandez, take on the Mulkey Brothers.”

-Originally aired December 20, 1986.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & Jim Cornette, wearing a suit from the Bobby Heenan collection.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba) vs. DAVID ISLEY & ZANE SMITH

-It’s a heel crowd this week, with a “Midnight Express” chant going up. Eaton whips Condrey into Isley. Condrey snapmares him as Cornette no-sells the crowd and complains about how irritating their chanting is. That’s a heel, y’all.

-Smith tags in. Condrey just trips him and yanks on his face like a bully. Series of elbows by Bobby. He slams Smith into position and connects with the flying elbow. Eaton applies an abdominal stretch as a studio-wide “Midnight” chant goes up. Cornette pokes the jobber in the stomach with his tennis racquet and Bobby does “got your nose” and it looks like Eaton and the jobber are both trying really, really hard not to laugh. Weird finish as Eaton tags in, gives Smith a thumb to the forehead, and looks like he’s genuinely forcing his weight into the jobber for a three-count.

-Ivan Koloff says Nikita had better remember the name “Vladimir Peitrov” from his training days because his punishment for abandoning the family is coming. He disowns his nephew and says he’s no longer a member of the Koloffs.

-Rock & Roll Express is here, with Robert Gibson proudly modeling a “Little Shop of Horrors” t-shirt. They want their belts back.

RON GARVIN vs VERNON DEATON

-Garvin backs Deaton into a corner and chops him. More chops by Garvin. Garvin stretches the arms, then backdrops Deaton and steps on him. “Beat him up Garvin, beat him up” chant from the fans, a charming relic from the time when chanting fans were more into wrestling than being on TV. Garvin ties up the arms with just his own legs. Garvin starts to apply a sharpshooter, but changes his mind for some reason and just finishes with the hands of stone as usual.

-Garvin is with his partner Barry Windham; they issue an open challenge for anybody, singles or tag team matches.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs BRODIE CHASE

-Armstrong works the arm; if you’re only half-paying attention, Brodie looks uncannily like Brian Pillman. There’s really not much to report to this match other than all the arm work. Brodie finally shows signs of life by throwing a punch, but Brad reapplies the armbar, then clotheslines him for two. Back to the armbar, as Armstrong is the dictionary definition of “not feeling it this week.”

-Gold star to Brodie for noticing that the fans have been chanting “break his arm” or something similar through all the squashes this week; he keeps them pretty into this by actually screaming “He’s breaking my arm” to egg the fans into chanting some more, and Armstrong finally finishes this armbar exhibition with the Russian legsweep. Holy crap.

OLE & ARN ANDERSON vs ROCKY KING & GEORGE SOUTH

-Ole & Rocky slug it out. Arn tags in and runs right into a bodypress for two, and the crowd pops like crazy. Jobbers work Arn’s arm Anderson-style, but George gets caught in the wrong part of town and Ole is able to stop their momentum. Arn just goes nuts on South’s shoulder and goes for a backdrop, but South cradles him for two. Ole is FURIOUS that the jobbers almost got an upset and storms into the ring to do something about it. We get a pier sixer that pretty much goes the Andersons’ way, with King getting tossed to the concrete while Arn takes control and works South’s arm.

-Ole applies a hammerlock. South fights back but gets slammed down. Andersons have finally had enough. Ole hits a knee from the top rope and then applies the armbar to get a submission. THAT was a fun match, all action, with the jobbers actually treated like genuine competition and looking like actual threats.

-Ole is so happy with his performance that he makes it a point to put on the DAMN I AM GOOD shirt before talking to Tony Schiavone. The Andersons are getting some damn belts in 1987. The Horsemen promised to get rid of Dusty in 1986, but Dusty has pulled the master con by signing up for all the Bunkhouse Stampede matches so he can hide behind 15 other guys when the Horsemen are about to get to him.

NIKITA KOLOFF (United States Champion) vs. ART PRITTS

-Koloff slams Pritts and dropkicks him. Pritts gets desperate right away, throwing a flurry of punches, but Koloff shakes them all off and wipes him out with the sickle to finish.

-JJ and Tully are out here. They give Dusty Rhodes props for winning two Bunkhouse Stampedes in a single day, in Baltimore and Philadelphia, because of course he did. Tully boasts that the TV Title is the most prestigious title in the NWA, because Dusty wore it week after week when he held it. THESE ARE THE HEELS. You can’t take anything away from Dusty Rhodes; he’s a three-time world champion with two Bunkhouse Stampede wins, after all. But the Horsemen are the best. I presume he said the Horsemen were the best, it was hard to understand Tully with that huge Texas dick in his mouth.

-Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff are here to offer a retort to Tully’s trash talk. Oh, FUCK OFF. Weirdest moment ever, as Dusty refers to Ric Flair as “The Million Dollar Man.” Dusty wraps up by telling the Crockett family that they don’t have to call him Mister.

BARRY WINDHAM vs TONY ZANE

-Windham tosses Zane around. Zane’s bruise of the week: right pectoral muscle. Windham works the arm and hits the atomic drop. Crowd begins chanting for the bulldog as we pause.

-We come back with Zane getting some token offense, but Windham shakes it off and slams him. Flying lariat gets three.

-Barry promises that he’s coming after the Nature Boy.

ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs LARRY STEVEN & BUTCH COOPER

-Hawk seems to be totally frustrated by something, as he picks up one of the jobbers several times, sets up a move, and then just drops him without doing the move. He tags in Animal. Animal does a clothesline and the jobber tries to do a Hennig sell but lands right on his head, and Animal just ends it right there. Weird match.

-Brad Armstrong is here. He says his dad, Bullet Bob, is negotiating with the NWA to come back full-time as his son’s tag team partner.

-Road Warriors are ready to kick some Midnight Express ass in scaffold matches still to come, and they want a piece of the Horsemen too.

IVAN KOLOFF & KRUSHER KHRUSHCHEV vs BILL TABB & AL GARRETT

-Oh, crap, Khrusher is still here! Wow…Al Garrett was “Pat O’Brien” last week, even wearing the same tights, so, like, am I supposed to think he’s a different guy or what?

-Tabb powerslams Ivan but two. Khrusher comes in and works the arm. Tabb reverses, but Khrusher pushes him into the corner and Ivan rams him down to the mat. Tabb hammers away at Khrusher and backs him into the corner, as Tabb’s strategy for victory appears to be “do anything but tag my partner,” doughy old white guy Al Garrett. Can’t say I can argue.

-Ivan stomps and chokes Tabb down on the mat. Krusher does rapid-fire forearms to the chest like he’s prototyping his future offense for the new gimmick. Garrett finally tags in and he’s dead after a single bodyslam. Ivan throws him to the floor. Crowd is shockingly pro-communism, demanding that the Russians make Al Garrett bleed and chanting “We want the sickle!”

-Ivan with a Bossman legdrop on Garrett. Neckbreaker follows. Russian hammer (chokeslam, minus the part where the guy goes in the air) and the sickle finishes.

-Ric Flair says that in Philadelphia, Nikita Koloff was screaming “STOP!” after twenty minutes like a woman in Mariott room 804. And hey, Dusty Rhodes! Yeah, you might be a good friend of Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen, and yeah, you might travel extensively, but Ric Flair has SEX! With WOMEN!

RAVISHING & RAGING (World Tag Team Champions, with Paul Jones) vs. MULKEY BROTHERS

-Oh, good, the long-awaited feature bout. Manny works the arm on Bill Mulkey, and just to show I’m not the only one who has trouble with this, there’s a noticeable pause from Tony while he tries to figure out which Mulkey it is. Rude works the arm, but we got hot tag Randy, which in the case of a Mulkey brothers match, just means Randy runs into a belly-to-belly suplex. Rude Awakening gets three.

-Paul Jones and his men challenge anybody to a match, including—you guessed it—Dusty Rhodes.

TV TITLE: TULLY BLANCHARD (Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs RANDY BARBER

-Tully works the arm over as Tony marvels that seemingly everybody in the NWA is working the left arm on their opponents these days. JJ says that Barber has a better win/loss record than the average fan realizes and he’s capable of an upset, but right on cue, Tully hits the slingshot suplex for three.

-Rock & Roll Express says that Rude & Manny might call themselves an “awesome twosome,” but you can just as easily use the same term to describe what a German shepherd leaves in Ricky’s yard. And Paul Jones wears a black hat, but if Ricky had a black hat, he’d need it to cover his junk.

-Midnight Express can’t really follow that.

WAHOO MCDANIEL vs PAUL GARNER

-Wahoo works the arm and throws chops. Chinlock, followed by more chops. Big chop finishes.

-Horsemen are here in full force. The Horsemen are champions and beat up whoever they want, wooooo!

