-Cold open: Big Bubba commits Mulkeycide.

-Originally aired August 30, 1986.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, and Jim Cornette. Wahoo McDaniel is your new National Heavyweight Champion, and we’ll find out more later in the show. I’m guessing a chop was involved. Also, there’s a tournament coming up, which David Crockett announces while giving Cornette a big shit-eating grin.

“Captain Redneck” DICK MURDOCH vs MIKE ROSE

-Major upgrade to the audio quality for Murdoch’s entrance theme this week, as the TBS studio apparently switched from wax cylinders to eight tracks.

-Murdoch works the arm while tossing a few threats Cornette’s way, which gets a great reaction from the audience. Murdoch BARELY gets Rose off the mat for the brainbuster, which looks more like a regular suplex. Rose sandbagged that one real bad.

-Wahoo McDaniel graciously accepts the National Title. Jim Crockett steps in and announces that they’re going to rename the National Tag Team Title that the Andersons abandoned back in January. It’s now the United States Tag Team Title, and the new champs will be decided in an upcoming tournament.

KANSAS JAYHAWKS vs RANDY BARBER & ALAN MARTIN

-Jayhawks continue getting pushed as babyfaces even though both guys look like heels at the very first sight.

-Martin takes a beating from both Jayhawks, who stick with their strategy of tagging after every single bump. Barber, who looks exactly like Bugsy McGraw here and even wears similar tights, takes an ugly-looking backdrop from Jaggers before tagging out while Cornette finally says what we’re all thinking, being amazed at how “tubby” Jaggers looks.

-Dutch puts the boots to Martin, and then Jaggers takes his turn. Clothesline from the top finishes.

-Jayhawks come over and run down Cornette, demanding a match with the Midnight Express. Cornette says he’ll do it if Dutch the Ape promises to shave his back.

-Dick Murdoch’s out next to let Ric Flair that this old dog came to the NWA to fight.

WAHOO MCDANIEL (National Champion) vs TONY ZANE

-McDaniel applies a hammerlock on Zane, whose torso appears to be breaking out into a polka dot rash this week. Wahoo clamps on a side headlock. Zane rolls over to try for a pin, but the ref catches him pulling the tights and refuses to count. Top wristlock by Wahoo. He rams Zane into the turnbuckles and chops him down for three. Tony calls it a “tomahawk chop” but it’s the same as every other chop he threw in the match.

-Jim Cornette reveals that Baby Doll actually visited the house a few days ago and too his amazement, they’ve actually struck up a friendship. Basically, they bonded over their dislike of Dusty and their fondness for Flair, and anyone who’s a friend of Ric Flair is good enough for Cornette. I kind of like that they’re acknowledging the feud and closing up that hole, instead of the usual thing where they cross paths later and nobody bats an eye.

SAM HOUSTON vs JACK WEATHERS

-David Crockett announces that Houston is now a leading contender for the Central States Title, foreshadowing the miserable death of that territory. Houston works the arm and looks ridiculously proud of himself for it. Houston always struck me as half of a tag team who never found a partner.

-Dropkick and an armdrag by Houston. Bulldog finishes.

-Buddy Landell and Bill Dundee give props to Sam Houston, who “holds a victory over Jerry Lawler” (Wait, really?). They call out the Rock & Roll Express and then throw some shade at Ric Flair…Man, Buddy Landell’s gimmick does NOT work when Ric Flair is a heel. Every insult gets him a face pop.

ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS (World Tag Team Champions) vs LEE PEAK & PHIL BROWN

-Fan at ringside is wearing a really impressive homemade Ricky Morton costume and the Express stops to acknowledge her. Oh come on, a little girl who looks exactly like Ricky Morton, that’s just handing material to Cornette.

-Morton works Peak’s leg and keeps him grounded pretty well. Phil Brown tags in and runs straight into the double dropkick to finish. Cornette didn’t say one word about that fan. How disappointed.

-Ric Flair and Baby Doll are here. He’s planning a huge party for tonight and basically promises to loan Baby Doll out while he takes care of any other women who show up. He taunts Buddy Landell and “Tinkerbell” for challenging him to a match and basically declares them to be a non-threat.

“Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL & SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs ROCKY KING & VERNON DEATON

-Landell elbows and chops King. King comes to life with a dropkick and we get a GREAT spot where King backdrops Dundee while holding a side headlock on Landell. Dundee tags in properly and gets hiptossed all over the place, and King just looks like a million dollars here. Deaton tags in to screw everything up for him, getting slammed and punched around. Landell applies a rear chinlock. Corkscrew elbow by Landell, and the sit-down splash off the top from Dundee finishes.

-Tony Schiavone welcomes Craig Sager, wearing a three-piece gray suit that renders him hopelessly unrecognizable. Craig’s with baseball Hall of Famer Warren Spahn, who tells a story about playing baseball in high school with Killer Kowalski.

-The Russians are here, and they want the United States Tag Team Title, just to screw with everyone in America. They complain about a scheme Ron Garvin and Magnum TA have pulled on them, where they’ve both signed contracts to meet Nikita at house shows, but then they swapped some of their dates and Nikita never knows which one he’s going to wrestle. That’s an interesting thing about the NWA, the more they push you, the more feuds you’re in. Their top guys all have issues with at least two people each.

-We go to footage of Nikita squashing the number-one contender for the Central States Title. Ron Garvin shows up after the bell and knocks Nikita out with one shot.

GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Previous) vs ROCKY KERNODLE

-Precious has the very worst that an 80s hairdresser had to offer, the poodle look. The guys start with mat wrestling and reach a stalemate. Garvin goes out to the floor for an inspiration kiss, but it doesn’t get the job done because Kernodle applies an armbar and hangs onto it. Garvin finally breaks it with headscissors as we pause for a break.

-Back from commercial, Garvin runs into an armdrag and Kernodle clamps the armbar back on. Garvin fights out and goes for a hammerlock. Brainbuster finishes.

-Jim Cornette talks to Jimmy and Precious. He issues a challenge to Magnum TA, a former male stripper from San Francisco who’s fooled everyone into thinking he’s dangerous. And hey, he goes by “TA,” how manly does THAT sound? Detail, and I’ll be the first to admit that this is a weird detail to notice by even my lofty standards…Look at Garvin’s chest hair in this promo, because it literally looks like that scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin actually happened to him.

-Tony Schiavone is with America’s Team. TA’s forehead scar is looking disgusting this week, and if the car accident never happened, it’s likely that the top of his head would have just popped off like a bottlecap. Dusty just got back from Vegas, where Magnum has 20-30 women a night waiting for him and Dusty says he’s content that he’s just picking up the leftovers. That’s as much of a rub as Dusty can give so Magnum should be honored. He says that 10 years ago, WTBS was built on the backs of Ole Anderson and Dusty Rhodes and not much has changed baby.

“Boogie Woogie Man” JIMMY VALIANT vs ART PRITTS

-Valiant hiptosses Pritts to the floor and dances and dances. Valiant pauses to adjust his doorag in mid-match. The fact that he’s THIS self-conscious about being bald and so preoccupied with hiding it is a weird trait to give a babyface. Big elbow gets three.

-Tully Blanchard Enterprises is here to re-affirm that Tully was the greatest National Champion of ALL time, regardless of who has the belt now. Besides, Tully still has bragging rights because he cost Dusty the NWA World Title.

-Arn & Ole are here to warn “The Tulsa Tubby” that they’re coming for him.

OLE & ARN ANDERSON vs ITALIAN STALLION & HENRY RUTLEDGE

-Stallion cleans house early on with dropkicks and bodyslams. It turns into a four-man brawl right away, but that distracts the referee and Rutledge goes flying over the top and onto the concrete. Arn goes to work on Rutledge, “who should sue his body for non-support,” with an armbar. Ole stomps all over his shoulder and gets the submission with a hammerlock.

-Road Warriors are out here, wearing some incredible-looking spiked vests that I don’t remember ever seeing, are on their way to Columbus, Ohio tonight. They warn that they won’t be wrestling on TV again in the near future because they’ve run out of people to beat up.

SCHICK MATCH OF THE WEEK: RIC FLAIR (NWA World Champion, with Baby Doll) vs MIKE JACKSON

-Crowd is solidly pro-Flair this week. Jackson gets the early edge though, with flying headscissors for a quick two-count. Shoulderblock and another bodypress get two more and Flair goes out to the floor.

-Back in, Jackson applies a hammerlock. Flair breaks free with chops. Jackson comes back with a backdrop and a dropkick, and a punch sends Flair straight out of the ring. Flair’s pissed. He comes back with boots and sends Jackson out to the floor and AMAZINGLY, Flair has succeeded in turning this crowd against him because they’re now chanting “Dusty” to taunt him.

-Jackson surprises Flair with a drop toehold and locks on the figure four! Holy crap, fans weren’t expecting that…Flair makes the ropes, but Jackson makes the best of that, suplexing him into the middle of the ring and hammering him. Jackson goes for another bodypress but crashes. Flair drops an elbow and goes to school. Figure four gets the submission, and Flair BARELY eeks out a win after Mike Jackson’s best week ever. Good match, as Flair totally got that you make yourself the bigger star if you make your opponent look good first and THEN kick his ass.

NIKITA KOLOFF (United States Champion, with Ivan Koloff & Khrusher Khruschev) vs DAVE SPENCER

-Nikita slams Spencer and hits two sickles to finish it right away.

-Paul Jones Army is here to remind us why your older relatives think wrestling is stupid. Army Guy threatens to retire everybody before Guy in a Top Hat yells at hillbillahs, all as White Guy with an Asian Name shakes his head with great intensity.

PAUL JONES’ ARMY vs JOHNNY COOK, CHARLES FREEMAN, & MARK COOPER

-Army clears the ring right away. Shaska holds Cooper in a double chicken wing while Teijo comes in and stomps on him, which is a good visual. Baron Von Old Guy comes in and tears at Freeman’s face like your dad would when play-fighting with you as a kid. Johnny Cook, a guy with a horrible bleach job, tags in and Cornette is just endlessly amused by him, calling him “Tooth Fairy” and “Santa’s Elf” while Teijo Khan finishes the poor goon with a powerslam.

-Dick Murdoch makes jokes about how ugly Baby Doll is, which brings out the Four Horsemen. Murdoch is up for a fight and tells them to get in the ring and he’ll take them all on one at a time…and Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Ron Garvin are all in there waiting for the Horsemen, and the show ends with a huge-ass brawl.