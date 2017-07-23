-Originally aired October 22, 1994.

-Odd but true: It occurs to me as I watch the opening that as of Tim Horner’s firing three months ago, Brian Lee is the last remaining wrestler in the opening of the show who is still in SMW.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross & Les Thatcher. They’re not doing the drawing out of the hat for Beat the Champ anymore, it’s just “Here’s who’s challenging this week.”

CACTUS JACK vs CHAD AUSTIN

-The jobber is billed as hailing from “Extreme, Pennsylvania.”

-Shoulderblock by Cactus. He does the “bang bang” and Chad sells it like a bump in a funny visual. Cactus lays into him with forearms but gets caught in a roll-up for two. Cactus is so impressed that the jobber did that, he offers a handshake as a show of respect. Austin sucker-punches him instead, and Cactus just goes nuts on him with right hands.

-Austin starts to fight back and connects with a spinkick off the ropes. Cactus avoids a moonsault, and the double-arm DDT gets three. No longer than a typical squash match, but they found a way to tell a story with it, with Cactus underestimating the jobber, and then the jobber getting cocky about it and screwing up his big chance.

-We look at how Boo Bradley lost the TV Title last week. Jim Ross talks to Cactus, who says he found a soul mate in SMW, if only Boo is willing to accept his help. Tammy Fytch storms out to complain about Cactus interfering in her business. Cactus offers her a big Cactus hug and a “bang bang,” but it turns out to be about the one kind of finger-banging that Tammy isn’t receptive to and she storms off in a huff.

-We look at surveillance camera from Clark’s Bar, somewhere in the ‘hood. Gangstas are explaining to their friends about how they schemed with the lawyers to win the belts, and they laugh about how nobody knows who attacked Ricky on the side of the highway. Rock & Roll heads in with a garbage can and starts a brawl with Da Gangstas.

-Jim Ross is with the Rock & Roll Express. They gave Da Gangstas a taste of their own medicine and apologize for nothing.

BEAT THE CHAMP TV TITLE: STEVE STUD (Champion) vs STEVE CASEY

-They jockey for position and throw dropkicks simultaneously as JR strangely hypes the upcoming Hulk Hogan/Ric Flair match in WCW and promises in-depth analysis on the hotline. Why?

-Stud attempts a bodyscissors, but Casey holds onto him and makes it a powerbomb for two. Casey breaks out a ‘rana for another two-count. Tammy Fytch sends Boo Bradley into the ring to attack both men, because Boo is such a moron that Tammy just needs to prove he’ll do anything she tells him. Bradley mauls both men until Cactus Jack shows up and tells him to stop. Boo listens to Cactus and stops, which completely irks Tammy, and she grabs Boo by his leash and drags him off.

CONFRONTATION WITH JIM ROSS

-Jim’s guests are Bryant Anderson and Tracy Smothers. They address their old college rivalry, and we get more detail on the story. Bryant’s college wrestling coach asked Tracy to come help him during a practice. Bryant was apparently stretching his opponent, and Tracy broke up the match instead of just letting Bryant get the win, and Bryant’s been pissed off ever since about being shown up like that. Tracy challenges Bryant to a match and promises to shake his hand if Bryant can get a win.

LANCE STORM & BRIAN LEE vs GEORGE SOUTH & STEVE SKYFIRE

-Storm and South lock up. Storm throws a dropkick and tries to work the arm, but South slams him. Everybody tags and Lee powerslams Skyfire. Flying clothesline follows, and Storm & Lee finish with a bodypress version of the Doomsday Device.

-Jim Cornette knows he’s not kissing Bob Armstrong’s feet at Thanksgiving Thunder, because Jim Cornette is bringing in the ultimate ringer for that match…Abdullah the Butcher. Jim Ross completely freaks out about the announcement because Abdullah’s been in a mental institution, and they touch on how Abdullah’s never wrestled a match in the WWF because they’re too concerned about him.

-SMW Did You Know: Abdullah the Butcher has not lost a match via pinfall in over ten years. That may be true, but his record in matches that involve grabbing a giant hat is less than stellar.

SMW HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: DIRTY WHITE BOY (Champion) vs BRUISER BEDLAM (with Jim Cornette)

-Loser gets ten lashes. DWB has promised a big surprise for Jim Cornette, and before the bell, he reveals it: Mr. Ron Wright, pissed off, crazy, and no longer needing his wheelchair.

-Bruiser attacks from behind and clubbers away. Bruiser just stays on him, putting the boots to him and splashing him and not letting him get a breath. DWB gets rammed into a turnbuckle and gets riled up. Bionic elbow by DWB, followed by a hard right. DWB goes off the ropes and Cornette trips him behind the referee’s back. Cornette runs away from Mr. Wright and complains to the referee about feeling threatened. Wright pulls out a blackjack and clobbers Bruiser with it to knock him out for three.

-After the bell, Bruiser gets handcuffed to the corner and takes five lashes. In a poorly thought-out approach to the stipulation, they release Bruiser from the corner so they can use the same handcuffs for Jim Cornette, so Bruiser lands a cheap shot right as Cornette’s about to get handcuffed, DWB gets a faceful of powder, Cornette steals the handcuffs and the key from the referee and beats the piss out of Mr. Wright while he’s at it. But before they can give DWB more lashes, Tracy Smothers and Lance Storm come to the rescue.

-Mr. Ron Wright is PISSED OFF and demands a match with Jim Cornette. He’s too old and broken down to be a wrestler anymore, but by god, he’s got enough left in him to kick a mama’s boy in the ass.