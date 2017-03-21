-November 27, 1986 is the date!

-We’re live from Greensboro, NC, and Atlanta, GA.

-We get a dazzling laser show to kick off the festivities.

-And now, my favorite part of any wrestling supercard, the playing of the national anthem, with a bunch of shots of fans holding their hands over their hearts until the moment they realize they’re on camera. The anthem cuts off early, as if Jim Crockett needs to deposit an extra quarter to get the final note played.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & Rick Stewart (Central States Wrestling’s main announcer) in Atlanta, and Bob Caudle & Johnny “8-Drink Minimum” Weaver in Greensboro.

NELSON ROYAL & TIM HORNER vs DON & ROCKY KERNODLE

-What a thoughtful gift for the fans who got caught in traffic. Horner trades arm holds with Rocky and it’s a pretty even battle. Don tags in and gets slammed for two. Nelson Royal tags in and clamps on the abdominal stretch. Don hiptosses out. Don and Nelson slug it out, and if it wasn’t for the spandex tights, this would look like a brawl between the opposing coaches in a little league game.

-Don bounces off the ropes and runs right into a sleeper hold. Nelson’s so short that he has to climb onto Don to apply it, so Don walks over to his corner and Rocky comes over the top with a sunset flip to break the hold and roll Don up for two. Everyone tags and Horner powerslams Rocky for two. Cradle gets another two. They criss-cross and collide.

-Don gets the tag first and does a Davey Boy suplex on Horner for two. Diving headbutt misses and Horner doesn’t realize that he’s right next to his corner, so he dropkicks instead of making the tag. Horner hits the ropes once more and Don beheads him with a lariat. Rocky tags in and press slams Horner for two. They trade roll-ups and reversals until Horner finally comes out on top and keeps Rocky rolled up for an abrupt three-count. 1 for 1. Opening snark aside, this was a pretty enjoyable opening, with everyone keeping it moving and breaking out everything they had.

BRAD ARMSTRONG vs GORGEOUS JIMMY GARVIN (with Precious)

-Garvin’s had an interesting year: a feud with Wahoo McDaniel where Garvin was supposed to come off as a coward but Wahoo just came off looking incredibly stupid week after week, and then the attempted feud with Magnum TA based on “Jimmy is mean to Magnum’s mom” that just came off as so lame that it just got cancelled before it even had a chance to gain traction.

-Lock-ups go nowhere. Both guys are working super-intense as Rick Stewart plays up all the animosity between Garvin & Armstrong, which is funny because the build to this match was “I don’t have a match for Starrcade” “Hey, neither do I” “Wanna have a match?” “Okay”

-Side headlock by Garvin. Armstrong manages to turn it into a wristlock. Armstrong gets Garvin down to the mat and works the arm. They stay on the mat, and stay there, and stay there, and stay there. Garvin finally sends Armstrong into the ropes and the crowd just pops because something’s happening. Armstrong takes Garvin to the mat to work the arm again. Precious distracts the referee while Garvin uses a handful of hair for leverage in headscissors, and the crowd tattles on him when Scrappy asks what happened.

-Armstrong breaks free and something almost happens until Garvin goes back to the headscissors. More Precious distraction while Garvin chokes Armstrong, and I’m pretty sure the lasers from the beginning of the show are spelling “DRAW” on all the walls in the building because it might not be clear enough.

-Side headlock by Armstrong as there was apparently an embarrassing luggage mix-up at the airport and they both showed up without their movesets. Nothing happens, and it continues to do so until Garvin gets free with a back suplex. Armstrong ends up on the floor and Precious just hassles the shit out of him until he gets back in there. Tony makes a time limit announcement as both men crash on the mat.

-Both men revive. Armstrong charges at Garvin but runs into a boot for two. Garvin applies a sleeper. Armstrong flips free and they trade cradles for a series of two counts. Garvin slams Armstrong down and goes to the top rope, but the flying splash misses, and the bell sounds for the time limit draw. 1 for 2. Three minutes of fast-paced action, which would be fine except that the match was 15 minutes long.

HECTOR GUERRERO & BARON VON RASCHKE vs SHASKA WHATLEY & THE BARBARIAN

-The blow-off to Baron’s face turn, where the initial angle seemed to lean toward Wahoo being his tag team partner, but fortunately, sanity prevailed and they threw Hector out there to make it interesting.

-Katie leaves the door unbarred to start the bout. Barbarian gets knocked out of the ring and Hector connects with a bodypress on Shaska for two. Dropkick gets one. Shaska fights back with a headbutt and tags in Barbarian. Barbarian misses a big boot but makes up for it by dropping Hector onto the top rope. Hector dodges a double team move and Barbarian takes a nice bump over the top rope. Hector follows him out with a tope and the Greensboro crowd shits themselves in shock at that spot.

-Barbarian rams Hector into the barricade to stop the onslaught. Back in, Barbarian with a backbreaker while Shaska gets riled up by the “Bald headed geek” chant. Big boot by Barbarian, and a series of backbreakers. Shaska spits on Hector, then sends him into the ropes; gross but fantastic spot sees Hector block a backdrop by spitting right in Shaska’s eye, and Shaska is too surprised to do anything, allowing Hector to finally tag the Baron to a big pop.

-Baron cleans house while everyone in Greensboro agrees to pretend that it doesn’t look ridiculous to see the face-painted brick shithouse selling for Baron. All four men wind up in the ring, Shaska misses a corner charge, and Baron drops the elbow for three. 2 for 3. They kept the right guy out of the thing and kept things going. And of course, this is the NWA, so before we can have too happy an ending, Shaska and Barbarian completely blow off the loss and just beat the hell out of the Baron after the match.

-Johnny Weaver is at Dusty Rhodes’ dressing room. Dusty has not granted any interviews on television regarding his upcoming first blood match, except for all the television interviews he granted leading up to the match. Johnny tries to get words from Dusty, but Dusty refuses to be seen on camera and says he wants to be left alone.

U.S. TAG TEAM TITLE, NO DISQUALIFICATION: IVAN KOLOFF & KHRUSHER KHRUSCHEV (Champions) vs KANSAS JAYHAWKS

-And this match just instantly irritates me, as it’s no DQ and they immediately start off with two men in the ring with partners going to their respective corners. WHY? WHY IS THIS EVERY SINGLE TAG TEAM MATCH WITH A NO DISQUALIFICATION STIPULATION? Jayhawks stick with their usual plan of attack, tagging in and out after every single move, and Rick Stewart basically says that there’s really no reason for either team to do that.

-Russians gang up on Dutch. Bobby Jaggers comes to the rescue until the referee scolds him and makes him get out of the ring. OH MY GOD, STOP. Khrusher steers clear of a drop toehold and tags out. Ivan misses a corner charge and makes the tag. Double elbow by the Jayhawks for two. Khrusher drags Dutch out to the floor, ramming him into the apron and them crotching him on the barricade.

-Back in, Jaggers keeps trying to help while the referee stops him from entering, and now Tony is pointing out that Bobby doesn’t REALLY have to go back to the corner. Hot unnecessary tag brings in Jaggers, who cleans house and clotheslines Ivan for two. Ivan grabs the chain and heads to the top rope, but Dutch grabs the whip and takes out both Russians’ legs with it. Dutch and Khruschev out of the ring, but Khrusher catches Bobby hitting the ropes and smacks him right in the back of the head with the butt of the whip, knocking him out and allowing Ivan to get the pin to retain. 2 for 4. Nothing wrong with the wrestling itself, but when the wrestlers are behaving in a way that defies logic, and when your announcers are even pointing out that they’re behaving in a way that defies logic, it’s hard to get into the show.

INDIAN STRAP MATCH: WAHOO MCDANIEL vs RAVISHING RICK RUDE (with Paul Jones)

-Paul Jones goads Wahoo into putting on his end of the strap first, which is immediately a bad idea because Rude tries to do his pre-match posing and Wahoo stops it by whipping him across the back. Wahoo strangles Rude with the whip as Bob Caudle explains the logic of a strap match, the idea that you have to beat your opponent so severely that you can just drag him behind you to every corner of the ring, which is NEVER the way these matches play out.

-Rude applies a side headlock and now it’s his turn to choke with the strap. He hammers Wahoo in the corner with right hands and whips him. Rude touches two turnbuckles, but Wahoo hooks himself on the bottom rope and kicks Rude away to stop his progress. Wahoo chokes and chops Rick. Rick blades just before Wahoo chops him down one more time. Rick isn’t beaten down enough, so Wahoo, tries using both arms to drag Rude with a little extra force and uses his back to bump into each turnbuckle. Rude kicks Wahoo away at three.

-Rude’s new approach is using up every bit of the slack to tie Wahoo’s arms up, but Wahoo kicks him away. Rude tries going to the top rope, but Wahoo yanks the strap and Rude crashes. Wahoo touches three turnbuckles. Paul Jones comes up to the apron to try to block his progress. Wahoo throws a chop at Jones. Rude avenges it by giving Wahoo a knee to the back…which sends Wahoo tumbling right into the fourth turnbuckle. Oops. 3 for 5. More energy than your standard Wahoo match and of course, Rude was game. And so Wahoo triumphantly vanquishes his foe, but this is the NWA, so Rude bounces right back up and Wahoo gets the shit kicked out of him after the match.

-Rick Stewart is with the Russian and the Russian sympathizer. They’ve retained the gold; now they’re looking ahead to winning thousands of American dollars in the Bunkhouse Stampede. They’re also targeting Dusty Rhodes, seeking revenge for poisoning Nikita’s brain. Khrusher demands a title match if Nikita wins the NWA Title tonight.

CENTRAL STATES TITLE: SAM HOUSTON (Champion) vs. SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE

-Mat wrestling to start. Houston Irish whips Dundee and follows with flying headscissors to take him down. Let’s take time out so I can mention the absolute chemistry void that we have on commentary in Atlanta, as Schiavone & Stewart not only don’t interact well, but have long stretches of silence on commentary, sometimes literally going a minute at a time without either guy saying anything.

-Dundee uses the hair to take Houston down to the mat for a chinlock. Houston goes for a bulldog, but Dundee blocks it and then launches Houston by the tights out to the floor. Dundee follows him out there and gets atomic dropped over the barricade for his trouble. Houston slingshots him back in the ring for two. Dundee comes back and drops a fist for two.

-Right hands by Dundee. Boston crab is clamped on, but Houston powers out of it. Little thing that bothers me. After an impressive show of strength like powering out of a Boston crab, Houston is immediately caught in a chokehold by Dundee and thrown out to the floor.

-Back in the ring, and THEN Houston starts his comeback out of nowhere with right hands and a knee. Another kneedrop by Houston misses. Dundee goes for the Indian deathlock, but Houston kicks out of the hold and Dundee crashes into the referee. Dundee tries to take advantage of the situation by yanking the boot off Sam Houston and beating him over the head with it, but the referee isn’t COMPLETELY out and saw the whole thing, so he calls for the DQ because a boot attached to a foot is legal but a boot with nothing in it is somehow a foreign object. 3 for 6. Nevertheless, it’s a major victory for the Central States Champion, and Sam Houston triumphantly…nevermind, it’s the NWA so Dundee just beats the shit out of him with the boot some more after the bell and leaves him quivering and injured.

HAIR VS. HAIR: “Boogie Woogie Man” JIMMY VALIANT (with Big Mama) vs. PAUL JONES (with Manny Fernandez)

-The once-and-for-all final blow-off to a feud that has lasted since before this company went national, and all attempts at Googling and message board lurking have prevented me from even finding what instigated this feud in 1983 in the first place. The contract says Manny Fernandez has to be locked in a cage over the ring. He refuses to go in, so all of the babyfaces in Greensboro come out and force Manny into the cage.

-Jimmy goes nuts on Paul Jones with punches and a hiptoss. Shot to the throat and some rakes by Valiant. Jones goes into his tights and clobbers Valiant with something. Valiant’s bleeding, and Jones targets the wound with punches and knees for a two-count. Jones uses the weapon one more time for another two-count. Jimmy boogies up with a series of right hands and locks in a sleeper. Jones goes into his tights one more time and Jimmy sees it, so he shoves Jones into the turnbuckles, causing him to drop the weapon. Jimmy gives him one good shot with it and knocks him completely out, and pins him with ease. Manager vs. Worst Wrestler in the Company and it managed not to be terrible! 4 for 7.

-Valiant shaves Jones’ head, but this is the NWA, so Manny Fernandez gets free from the cage and Rude runs in to join him, and they beat Valiant to an even bloodier pulp. A three-year-long feud ends with the babyface bloody and unconscious while his girlfriend cries and begs for help. I do NOT understand this company.

-Bob Taylor(?) announces that the second annual Bunkhouse Stampede is coming up. We go to Nelson Royal, sitting at a campfire and sipping some coffee while he explains the origins of bunkhouse battle royals. 15-20 men would live together in a bunkhouse, and eventually tensions would mount when that many guys lived together, so they would just go outside to settle it, in whatever they happened to have on, whether it was spurs or something else. This led Dory Funk to introduce the original bunkhouse battle royals. In the bunkhouse battle royal, wrestlers can wear whatever they want—which, by the way, is the thing about bunkhouse battle royals that confounds me, the appeal is supposed to be “wrestlers can wear whatever they want,” but when you have guys in every promotion wearing bib overalls, or baggy pants, or a karate gi, or body stockings and masks, or long underwear and jeans, theoretically, aren’t wrestlers already wearing whatever they want?—and they’re also allowed to bring weapons to the ring, which is the far more interesting part.

-And now, for no reason, a recap of Crockett Cup ’86.

LOUISVILLE STREET FIGHT: RON GARVIN vs BIG BUBBA ROGERS (with Jim Cornette)

-Props to the Network for finding an almost dead-on ripoff of “Peter Gunn” for Bubba’s entrance. Sudden realization: pack an extra 150 pounds onto Chris Pratt and you have 1986 Ray Traylor.

-Single right hand sends Bubba out to the floor. Cornette gives him a pep talk and now it’s Bubba’s turn, going back in and sending Garvin out to the floor. Garvin heads right back in, but gets tossed right back out. Garvin throws a soda in Bubba’s face and rips his suspenders off, and a few jabs send him out to the floor.

-Bubba comes back with knees and a roll of quarters (with Crockett’s incredible audio crew capturing the sound of the coins clinking together as they fall on the mat). Garvin’s bleeding and Bubba splashes him for two. Bubba’s done so much damage that Garin didn’t even really kick out. Bubba was just doing a lazy cover and Garvin rolled over. Garvin pulls a rope out of his boots and tries the ol’ hogtie-your-opponent strategy. Bubba fights it, so Garvin settles for choking and biting him.

-Bubba fights back with a bearhug, but Garvin headbutts his way to freedom, opening Bubba’s forehead up in the process. Garvin throws more jabs, and a big right hand sends Bubba over the top and onto the floor. Bubba is out on his feet, and when Bubba makes it back in, Garvin easily punches him right back out. Garvin follows him out, but Bubba posts him and sends him back in. Bubba heads to the top rope, but Garvin slams him off. Two-count, and Bubba kicks out hard enough that Garvin lands on Tommy Young, knocking him out.

-Garvin hits the piledriver, and Bubba’s out but Garvin can’t pin him. Cornette makes the best of a bad situation and just knocks out Garvin with the tennis racquet. Tommy Young springs back to life and counts both men out, but there MUST be a winner, so Tommy Young declares that the winner will be the first man to stand up. Cornette runs in to drag Bubba up to his feet, with Young shoving him on his ass and out to the floor in a hilarious visual. Bubba distracts the referee as Garvin makes it to his feet first. Cornette clips the knee with the tennis racquet, so Bubba makes it to his feet and the referee manages to see that, so Bubba gets the win. Huge “Bullshit” chant, but the match was fun. 5 for 8.

FIRST BLOOD, TV TITLE: DUSTY RHODES (Champion) vs. TULLY BLANCHARD (with JJ Dillon)

-It’s a special night, so Dusty gives himself the Goldberg entrance. He’s also sporting a Magnum TA shirt as tribute (Awww…) and he’s shaved the sides of his head and written “TULLY” in magic marker (Uhhh…) By the way, Dr. Tom Miller isn’t mentioned often enough when great ring announcers are discussed.

-Tully puts on protective headgear to avoid bleeding, and Dusty refuses to start the match until Tully takes it off. So then JJ pulls out a tub of Vaseline and puts a thick layer of it on Tully’s forehead, and the referee is so annoyed that he personally grabs a towel and wipes it off himself. Dillon gets in Dusty’s face and Dusty gives him a hard elbow. JJ’s busted open, and he’s a MESS too. Nice job, JJ.

-Tully charges at Dusty , but his knee hits the corner, so Dusty targets the leg, even though it’s a first blood match, and in fact, JJ was just on TV a few weeks earlier talking about how working the leg is meaningless in a first blood match! Tully keeps trying to get offense started, but Dusty threatens an elbow any time Tully comes close to him, because we know that the elbow will for sure make Tully bleed now. Dusty adds a little taunting dance for good measure

-Dusty headbutts Tully and goes after the leg again. Tully fights back. Dusty elbows him down and the crowd loses it because they think that’s it, but Tully’s not bleeding. Dusty works the leg, and again the commentators are pointing out this doesn’t make any sense, with Bob Caudle saying “It won’t make him bleed, but it’ll cut down in his mobility.”

-Dusty connects with a Polish hammer to the face, but Tully still isn’t bleeding. Clock in the arena says “10:41 pm.” Holy crap, they actually took this show all the way to midnight?

-Dillon throws his shoe into the ring and the referee gets bumped. Dusty almost uses the shoe, but then says “Nah” and elbows Tully down. Tully is indeed bleeding now, but the referee is out. Dusty celebrates the win prematurely while JJ grabs his towel and the tub of Vaseline. He cleans the cut, covers Tully’s face in Vaseline to close the wound, and passes a roll of quarters to Tully. Tully connects with the quarters and busts Dusty open, so when the referee finally comes to, Dusty is bleeding and Tully isn’t, so Tully Blanchard is your new NWA TV Champion. 5 for 9. Another irritating match where everyone acted counterintuitively. where both guys should have been brawling, and instead it was Dusty doing leg work and dance moves.

“NIGHT OF THE SKYWALKERS” SCAFFOLD MATCH: ROAD WARRIORS (with Paul Ellering) vs. MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette & Big Bubba Rogers)

-MX takes their sweet time going to the top of the scaffold. Dennis makes it to the top and crawls through Animal’s legs to escape the onslaught but meets Hawk. Animal & Bobby very gingerly hit each other. Hawk gently stomps Dennis while holding onto a wobbly barricade. Each of the Road Warriors takes a faceful of evil powder, and Jim makes his way over to the table and says “You can’t hit what you can’t see, Tony!” in the goofiest fake voice possible.

-Hawk teases falling off, but Dennis actually pulls him back onto the scaffold for no sufficiently-explored reason to continue the gentle assault. Bobby “No Fear” Eaton winds up hanging upside-down from the scaffold for the moment before reaching over and balancing himself underneath the bridge where all the action is taking place. Both members of MX are bleeding now, somehow, and Dennis has had enough and starts climbing down the scaffold. Hawk won’t let him and starts kicking and stomping away from up above.

-Hawk climbs down to tend to Dennis, who fights back with punches. It’s just a fistfight between all four men for a while, and the battle goes to the underside of the scaffold, with all four men moving back & forth like they’re on monkey bars. Dennis gets kicked off, Bobby gets kicked off, and the Roadies are your winners. Post-match, Jim Cornette takes a fall off the scaffold himself, supposedly to be rescued by the waiting Big Bubba, but Bubba completely misses him and Jim’s knee is injured to this day. You can hear him saying “My knee! My right knee! Carry me!” to Bubba, but Bubba doesn’t get that poor Jim is serious, and he ends up having to tough it out and walk backstage. I’d feel sorry for Jim if he hadn’t managed to turn the whole story of this match into one of the funniest stand-up routines ever. One of my great fears is that somebody with power in WWE will become overwhelmed by nostalgia and we’ll have to sit through something like this again someday. 5 for 10.

-A thorough recap of The Great American Bash.

-Intermission #2!

-Roll credits! Holy crap, something’s wrong.

STEEL CAGE MATCH, TAG TEAM TITLE: ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS vs. OLE & ARN ANDERSON

-Ole & Robert Gibson start. Gibson throws punches for the early advantage and nearly gets caught in the heel corner. Gibson is ready for him, but when Morton comes in to even the sides, the Andersons do some quick double-teaming. Arn tags in and gets pinballed by the Express and Ole tags right back in. Kick to the stomach and eye-gouging by Ole, but Gibson fights back and tags in Morton. Morton drops Ole and Ole tags out. Arn gets a knee to the gut but can’t capitalize.

-Hammerlock is reversed by Morton and he knocks over Arn with a quick right. Gibson tags in and misses a blind charge that affects his knee. Arn sees it and rams his leg into the cage a few times for good measure. Ole tags in and works the leg over. Arn tags in and goes for a stepover toehold but gets sent into the cage. Ole stags in and stomps the leg. Gibson throws a few desperate punches, but Ole ties up the leg to keep working it over.

-Arn tags in and works the knee over, but Gibson frees himself with an enziguiri. Double tags bring in Ricky & Arn, but Ole gets right back into the action and fires Morton into the cage twice. Ole snapmares Morton for a two-count. Arn tags in and cheese-grates Morton. Gibson gets fired up and of course the referee goes to stop him from interfering, and of course the Andersons take advantage with double-teaming. A good formula is a good formula.

-Ole tags in and works the arm to broaden his horizons a bit. Irish whip by Arn and he follows with an armbar. Bodyslam by Arn with the arm in hammerlock position. Arn comes off the top rope but gets a punch to the gut for his trouble, and Ole comes right in and rams Ricky into the cage to keep the advantage. In the confusion, the referee forgets that Ole never actually tagged in and he’s now the legal man, just to drive the crowd that much crazier.

-Ole keeps punishing Morton. Arn tags in and takes a high knee to the jaw. Both men are down and the girls in the crowd come to life as usual. Ole makes the pin first and cuts off the attempted tag. Wristlock by Ole followed by punches; Ricky fights back with his own punches but gets caught in Horsemen Country and Arn attacks from the apron. In the ring legally, Arn gets a beautiful spinebuster for two. Ole comes off the top rope with a knee to the arm, followed by an armbar. Morton fights back and they collide on a double-shoulderblock.

-Morton keeps fighting back and wins a fistfight with Arn long enough to….well, to almost make the tag and get cut off by Ole. Morton keeps throwing punches with the good arm. Inside cradle gets two and then Arn makes the save. All four men wind up in the ring and Gibson pounds Arn down to the mat. Ole lifts Morton for a bodyslam and Gibson dropkicks his partner on top of Ole for the pin and the titles. Great surprise ending to top off a match filled with psychology and some good old-fashioned mat action. 6 for 11.

WORLD TITLE: RIC FLAIR (Champion) vs NIKITA KOLOFF

-Before the match, a segment that rather irked Mister Meltzer, a video tribute to Magnum TA. We see shots of Magnum training on the beach as his mother watches, interspersed with clips of Magnum matches. It’s a tribute to Magnum and that’s it, but it looks an awful lot like a “Magnum is returning” tease. To be fair, I genuinely don’t think that occurred to anybody at JCP that it would come off like that, because if you were trying to lie to the fans like that, there’s no end game. They aren’t gonna draw any money from “Magnum’s not here right now but he might be eventually” and again, there was just no way anybody could ever expect him to come back based on the initial surgery he had to endure.

-Nikita shoves Flair. Flair fight back with a flurry of chops and Nikita no-sells every damn one of them, so Flair hops the barricade and takes a walk. After thinking it over, Flair gets back in the ring and yells “Woo!” Nikita just shoves him down again, and NOW, Flair promises an ass-kicking. Nikita reacts to that by launching Flair across the ring. Nikita slams Flair a few times and Flair is getting irritated.

-Bearhug by Nikita. Flair hangs on and Nikita misses a corner charge, leading to the spot that made the match famous, Flair suplexes Nikita so hard that his sickle falls out and Tommy Young finds himself doing tuck duty.

-Nikita comes back and tries to finish with the sickle, but Flair ducks and Nikita goes over the top and crashes. Flair smells blood and starts working on the leg. Figure four is clamped on. Nikita rolls over and Flair makes it to the ropes to break. Nikita tries to walk off the pain but Flair goes back to work without a rest. Flair makes the mistake of trying the chops again and it just completely revives Nikita.

-Flair sends Nikita out to the floor again and rams him into the scaffold and Nikita’s bleeding. Flair throws flurries of punches, but that just pisses Nikita off and he whips Flair out of the ring. Flair gets rammed into the scaffold and you know Flair’s gonna bleed for the biggest show of the year. He makes it back in and they slug it out, with Nikita getting the better end of that.

-Tommy Young gets knocked out of the ring and Nikita conveniently hits the sickle immediately after. Fans instinctively get up and look to the aisle, and here’s Scrappy McGowan to take over officiating duties. That lasts about 30 seconds before Flair ducks a sickle and Nikita bumps Scrappy into oblivion. Tommy Young comes back to life and Tommy gets shoved down by both men for the double-DQ, and the entire locker room empties to break them up. And that’s IT. 7 for 12 but a godawful ending.

So…recapping your match outcomes for the night:

Faces win, but it’s a faces vs. faces tag match, so, yeah.

Time limit draw.

Faces win but get their asses kicked after the bell.

Heels win.

Face wins but gets his ass kicked after the bell.

Face wins but gets his ass kicked after the bell.

Face wins but gets his ass kicked after the bell.

Heel wins.

Heel wins.

Faces win.

Faces win.

Double disqualification.