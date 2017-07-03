-It’s kind of old news by now, but WWE Network quietly uploaded two years’ worth of WWF Prime Time Wrestling a while back, and given that I was about to reach the same time frame with NWA reviews where I left off with WWF reviews, I thought it’d be fun to synchronize them starting with this review.

-Originally aired March 23, 1987. Weird choice: They’ve dubbed the original Prime Time theme with the theme that they started using in 1988, but it’s a different mix of that theme.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

HILLBILLY JIM vs DINO BRAVO (with Johnny V)

-From Toronto. Jimmy Hart is taking a rare turn as a color commentator tonight, harping on Gorilla for paying so much attention to Hillbilly Jim’s prized boots that were a gift from Hulk Hogan when he completed his training. He kinda has a point, we’re in an era where nothing that happened more than nine months ago was ever acknowledged and yet we’re entering year three of being continually reminded of where Hillbilly Jim’s boots came from.

-Hillbilly slams Dino to a big pop and Dino complains about pulling the tights. Dino fights back with right hands, but Hillbilly gives him a big boot to the head and atomic drops him out of the ring. Back in, Dino offers a friendly handshake and Hillbilly just spits right on his hand. Dino’s insulted and gives him an inverted atomic drop. Hillbilly is hurting and selling his bad leg, so Dino concentrates on stomping on his torso over and over and over and over again.

-Elbow by Dino gets two. Hillbilly comes back to life with a big clothesline. It turns into a fistfight and Dino accidentally gives the referee a right hand. Dino does the right thing, reviving the referee, and Johnny V stupidly runs in and takes some free shots at Hillbilly, so the referee wakes up just in time to see the attack and calls for the bell. That would actually be a hell of a way to lead into a face turn, to be honest, but here it’s just a cheap finish to a thankfully short match.

SIVI AFI vs IVAN MCDONALD

-From London, Ontario.

-Hammerlocks are exchanged. Shoulderblock by Afi, a slam by McDonald, dropkick by Afi and Ivan does a TERRIBLE job of falling over the top rope to sell it, flopping like a dead fish and needing three attempts off a single shot to go over the top. Back in, he works the arm until Sivi fights free with chops. Afi goes to work on the leg with a hold that Gorilla calls “not exactly a stepover toehold.” Afi actually follows that with some SWEET-looking Garvin-style pretzeling on the legs.

-Afi with a headbutt to Ivan’s putski. Ivan gets fired up and slams him hard for a pin, but Afi gets out of it by just jerking his leg back and kicking McDonald right in the head. Diving headbutt by Afi gets three. Afi broke out some new stuff here and looked pretty motivated.

WRESTLEMANIA III REPORT

-Gene Okerlund reminds us that Silverdome tickets are all gone, so we HAVE to order on pay-per-view or go to a closed circuit location. But the BIG news this week is the battle royal that happened last week on Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Andre the Giant eliminated Hulk Hogan, so Andre is going into Wrestlemania with a victory over Hogan (plus the shitload of victories from their house show run in 1980 but we don’t talk about that).

CAN-AM CONNECTION vs DEMOLITION (with Johnny V)

-From the Maple Leaf Gardens, and dig this pettiness. This was from a house show called the Frank Tunney Sr. Memorial Tag Team Tournament, a one-night-only competition that the WWF would proceed to give away for free over the next few weeks leading up to the Crockett Cup. Boy, you showed them, huh? I find this match interesting just because if Tom Zenk had stuck around longer, this would for-sure have been a feud down the road and probably would have drawn pretty well.

-Smash (and it’s Barry Darsow now if you’re wondering) clubbers Zenk down and chokes him out. Martel comes in to help Zenk clear the ring with double dropkicks, which is a pretty hollow “comeback” for the faces to be celebrating. Martel goes to work on Smash’s elbow with elbow smashes, so Ax tags in while Gorilla relays the origin story of Demolition, saying the team was formed when both members answered an ad that Johnny V placed in USA Today.

-Martel works the arm over until Johnny V creates a diversion and Demolition tosses Martel to the floor. We return from the break with Martel fighting his way back in and getting a hard right hand on Ax, but Ax kicks out hard enough to send him to the floor. Smash tags in and drags Martel back inside. Demos keep working Martel over, but Ax misses a diving headbutt and Zenk tags in to clean house. Referee’s lost control of this one and everyone brawls on the floor before Ax sneaks back in to beat the ten-count. Good match but nothing memorable.

-Randy Savage is here with a cup of coffee, because Steamboat is only going to have a cup of coffee with greatness at Wrestlemania DIG IT!

SPECIAL DELIVERY JONES vs RED DEMON

-Joined in progress. Gorilla calls this “a special match,” which makes me wonder what the unremarkable matches on this card must have been.

-Demon chokes Jones with some tape while Jimmy regales us with Honky Tonk Man’s intricate hair care routine, including a special formula of Bryllcreme called Honkycreme. SD comes back with slugging and slams the Demon down. Jones tries to take the mask off, but Demon stops him with a kick to the knee. Some really funny commentary as Demon takes control, as Jimmy puts over Demon’s impressive win-loss record. Gorilla asks what exactly the Demon’s win-loss record is and Jimmy says “I dunno.”

-They go back and forth with a fistfight. SD gives Demon a hard shot to the gut and then catches him in a sunset flip to get the three.

-Back in the studio, Bobby, anticipating all the clout he’s about to possess as manager of the WWF Champion, is on the phone with his secretary, dictating a list of all the WWF employees he wants fired after Wrestlemania III.

KILLER BEES vs SIKA & KAMALA (with Kimchee)

-From the Frank Tunney Sr. Memorial Tag Team Tournament. Gorilla gets wonderfully snarky on commentary while hyping the six-man tag match at Wrestlemania, congratulating Jimmy Hart for killing two birds with one stone by signing a match where Danny Davis can hide in the corner the entire match while the Harts get out of having to defend their belts.

-Bees work Sika’s arm. Kamala tags in to a big “ooooooh” from the crowd. Blair attempts a body slam immediately and Kamala takes control with chops. Kamala’s in a hurry to make an impact though and goes for an immediate splash, but crashes, and the Bees double-slam him. Kamala fights back with a thrust kick and rams him into Sika’s skull in the corner.

-Blair fights back with punching. Kamala chokes out Blair but Blair just keeps throwing punches because it’s the only thing he’s really able to do when he’s so thoroughly outmatched. Attempted double-team by the savages causes Kamala to accidentally ram his partner. Sika is dazed enough that he doesn’t see Blair making the tag, so he sends Blair into the ropes and gets blindsided by a Brunzell dropkick for a sudden three-count. Really fast-moving match, as the savages took the night off from bearhugging and nerve-holding and actually worked at keeping up with the Bees, and it ended up being entertaining.

-Bobby Heenan has been complaining so much about not being kept in the loop about what’s going on during the taping, so a stage manager gives him a headset so he can listen to the director in the control room and perform accordingly. Bobby throws it to Bob Uecker for a word about Wrestlemania III…

-…And we go to Gene Okerlund interviewing the Hart Foundation. Funny.

JOSE LUIS RIVERA vs JOHNNY K-9

-It’s weird to see K-9 because I’m at a point where I’m more used to seeing Bruiser Bedlam.

-K-9 attacks from behind before the bell and slams him down, then flings him over the top and onto the floor. Back in, Rivera surprises K-9 with armdrags and dropkicks, so K-9 goes out for a breather. Back in, Rivera works the arm over. Johnny tosses him out to the floor again. Back in, Rivera blocks a corner charge and follows with a missile dropkick for three. Crowd was DEAD but the match was fine.

KING KONG BUNDY & “Mister Wonderful” PAUL ORNDORFF vs COWBOY BOB ORTON & MAGNIFICENT MURACO (with Mr. Fuji)

-From the Frank Tunney Sr. Memorial Tag Team Tournament. Prediction: Heenan’s men are the babyfaces for this match.

-Slugfest between Orton and Orndorff first. Orton accidentally bumps into Muraco to tease the start of their long road to breaking up. Orton trades punches with Bundy, who just nonchalantly knocks him out of the ring. Gorilla continues firing on all cylinders on commentary tonight.

Jimmy Hart: “Some people call King Kong Bundy the Clark Gable of the WWF!”

Gorilla: “Why, because they’re both dead?”

-Orndorff gets caught in the wrong corner and choked out by Orton, and Muraco clamps on a bearhug. Frustrating thing: the commentators don’t acknowledge the past when you could easily make a story for this match by reminding us that Orndorff has actually had issues in the past with both opponents.

-Bundy tags in and wastes no time, connecting with an avalanche on Muraco. Orton leans over the top rope and thumbs the eye to stop Bundy from going to the pin. Orton tags in and drops Bundy with one punch, which shocks the crowd, but Bundy kicks out with authority and sends Orton across the ring. Pier sixer breaks out and Fuji sends his cane into the ring, and Muraco accidentally takes out his own partner and Orton eats the pinfall. DAMN IT, they were just getting warmed up in there! Short match, but they had a lot of fun in there and it actually moved too fast to recap at times. I wish they had given us ten more minutes.