– TMZ Sports recently spoke to The New Day after Sunday’s WrestleMania 33. The New Day served as the hosts for this year’s event.

According to the group, they had no idea going into the event that it would be The Undertaker’s farewell. Big E stated, “You’d be surprised how little we know [while hosting].” He added that they saw Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, at the hotel after the event. He also said Undertaker is probably the most respected talent in WWE with the wrestlers backstage.

Big E added, “He’s always talked about in this Godfather-like way. And it’s well earned, everyone always has had such respect for him. At this moment you want to celebrate this great career, but you’re also mourning the end.”