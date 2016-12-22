Hi, I’m Justin Watry. You may remember me from such classic columns as March 2012’s “WWE WrestleMania 28: Sheamus Should Defeat Daniel Bryan in Less Than a Minute” and October 2015’s “WWE NXT: Bobby Roode, You’re Next.”

12 Days of Wrestle-mas

Lame name aside, I have decided to join in the holiday spirit and write 12 columns in 12 days in the leadup to Christmas Eve.

Please check out all the information here: http://love-alive.org/

Now to the column…

First, the backstory.

The Shield

Dean Ambrose. Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns.

Geez, I wonder which guy of the bunch fans were going to nitpick at every opportunity for the rest of their career. Right from the start, The Shield had three dominant and awesome personalities but only one who was always going to have an uphill climb for the crowd’s acceptance. Whether it was in the fabled online community or with audiences at an arena, the writing was on the wall for the sole fact that Reigns did not have a storied independent wrestling career, like Ambrose and Rollins did.

Chris Hero

As mentioned above, one member of The Shield stuck out like a sore thumb from the beginning. Two had similar backgrounds and looks; the other did not. To make matters worst for Reigns, the long standing rumor is that Chris Hero was going to be the third member of The Shield – NOT Roman Reigns. True or not, word was out, and fans were going to gobble up that news bite. Again, factual or not, the animosity grew before the guy could do a single thing.

CM Punk

Besides getting sued for libel and slander by a WWE doctor and accusing somebody of using steroids in the wrestling business (irony at its finest), the worst part of the big CM Punk/Colt Cabana podcast was the petty venom tossed at Roman Reigns. Make him strong, make him strong! Even if that stuff was actually said repeatedly (if you trust Punk here), that does not change the fact that forever memes and jokes will follow. As usual, to no fault of Reigns himself. He didn’t say it. He wasn’t in charge. He wasn’t to blame, but guess who was going to get the ‘hate’ by association? Yep – Roman Reigns.

Survivor Series 2012-Survivor Series 2014

You know, despite being treated unfairly from the onset, The Shield did great things for Roman Reigns. Amazing things. Not only was the three man group protected big time for the better part of 18 months, they made sure to include all of them. Nobody was ever the outcast or less than an equal. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and yeah, Roman Reigns all got chances to shine and won gold along the way. When the group broke off, it was the same thing. Reigns got television time, as did Ambrose and Rollins. Not many negatives came from The Shield, if any at all.

Sadly, things turned sour (again) for Reigns when he needed surgery in September 2014. That was not the beginning of the fan turn though; the REAL start of the backlash occurred at Survivor Series 2014. At this point, it was rumored that he was going to win the Royal Rumble in January 2015, win the WWE World Title from The Beast Brock Lesnar and be the next ‘guy’ in the company. Thus, when he updated fans on his recovery two years after his debut, it was…awkward.

I mean, pre-taped interviews are always tough. Via satellite can be just as rough, as evidenced by Reigns answering questions from Michael Cole and JBL. The live crowd in St. Louis was pretty receptive to his language and catchphrases used, but it was clear that fans were no longer in love with The Shield’s Roman Reigns. Something was off. Something was brewing here. No longer did he have Ambrose and Rollins to stick to. He was all on his own, and with a reported big main event run on the horizon, fans didn’t take long to strike back.

Daniel Bryan Returns

Before getting to the actual Royal Rumble match, yet another road block was thrown in Reigns’ way. Once again, of no fault to him. Daniel Bryan, who had to vacate the WWE World Title earlier in the year, announced he was not retiring after all! In fact, he was healthy and competing in the 2015 Royal Rumble match to reclaim the title he never lost and dethrone the monster Brock Lesnar at WM.

It was all anybody talked about. The under dog vs. the unstoppable champion. Face vs. heel. The man who never lost his championship wanted it back and had to get through the biggest and baddest opponent on the roster. Heck, all Daniel Bryan talked about in media interviews was this very scenario. It was no secret. Bryan vs. Lesnar was a surefire dream match and worthy of the coveted WrestleMania 31 main event. I know I wanted to see it!

Unfortunately, due to trust issues with Bryan’s health (which ended up being true) and WWE’s plans already in place, that match was not on the horizon. Despite talk and rumors, it was never in the books.

Roman Reigns was getting that spot and facing Brock Lesnar at Mania for the title. The worst part is everybody knew, and the event was taking place from Philadelphia…

Royal Rumble 2015

Oh boy, where to begin?

First off, The Rock was flown into town the night before by WWE in an effort to help Roman Reigns win over favor with the sure-to-be rowdy crowd. It was a calculated risk, proving WWE was well aware of what the reaction was going to be. No surprise to them what was on the horizon; they tried at least to counter that.

Secondly, Daniel Bryan, the huge fan favorite, entered early and was eliminated early. The moment he was gone, reality began to set in. Nobody else in the field was even close to being built up as a credible winner. It was Reigns or Bryan. Immediately, fans booed and turned on the match. At the time, I argued it was wise to get Daniel Bryan out of there early because if he had lasted to the final two it would have been MUCH worse. Now, in hindsight and watching how Fastlane played out, maybe it should have come down to Bryan and Reigns at the end without The Rock involved at all.

Thirdly, the ending moments of the Rumble itself featured Big Show and Kane basically dumping out guys left and right with relative ease. If you go back and watch the clip, it is almost comical how they just tossed people over the top rope in slow motion. That was certainly not going to get over with the Philly fans. Using WWE logic, it did actually make sense. Kane and Show were giant legendary heels; Reigns was the new face ready to take over. What better way to do that than to take them both out two on one? I mean, it did make sense. Well, that is what happened. Reigns took them both out and Rusev (who was still in the Rumble unbeknownst to viewers).

Reigns won. Fans booed, and despite Rocky by his side to calm the storm, it was all for naught. What should have been a huge moment for the guy built up brilliantly the previous two years was thrown in the garbage. Shame.

Fastlane Hype

What followed just made the entire situation even more of a mess. On the heels of a laughable and embarrassing “Cancel WWE Network” campaign, the company shut that down quickly by announcing their network had just crossed one million subscribers. A monumental moment for the business and something had just added fuel to the fire of reasons to dislike Roman Reigns – who again, was innocent in all of this nonsense. Not only that – the post-Rumble RAW was held inside a studio. Just couldn’t catch a break it seemed.

Triple H mocking the crybaby fans on RAW was funny. What was NOT funny was when the Fastlane main event was announced for the following month. Roman Reigns had to put his Rumble #1 contender’s spot on the line versus Daniel FREAKIN’ Bryan! Yes, that is right. WWE did not run from the controversy this time. They took it head on. Reigns vs. Bryan was set – the winner would wrestle Brock Lesnar at Mania in the main event for the WWE World Championship.

What a tease.

Reigns shut down all speculation that the company was going to backtrack or change Mania plans. He pinned Bryan clean as can be in the middle of the ring and even got his endorsement afterwards. The train was not stopping. WWE was going with Reigns whether fans liked it or not. That was just the exclamation point on the entire situation!

WrestleMania 31

The moment had finally arrived, but yet again, ANOTHER circumstance out of Reigns’ control had taken over the news cycle. Days before the grand event, Brock Lesnar went on ESPN and announced he was staying with WWE and re-signed a new contract. No longer was Brock was going to be booed in California at Mania. Nope, he was now the conquering hero who turned down a UFC return, was staying with WWE and had his sights set on destroying Roman Reigns.

Except it wouldn’t be Brock Lesnar that stood in his way this time. It would be an old friend…

Seth Rollins

Behind Roman Reigns, there was one other talent that was receiving favorable treatment by WWE in late 2014 and early. That man was Seth Rollins, the former member of The Shield. You see, he had won Money in the Bank shortly after the group broke up (he turned on them) and had been linked up to The Authority. Rollins was gaining momentum in early 2015 and not even The Roman Reigns Show was going to overshadow his cash-in. In the end, it wasn’t Roman’s moment at all at Mania. It was Seth Rollins standing tall with the title to end the evening. A swerve of sorts but one that more than satisfied fans of the “We Hate Roman…Because Club.”

The Rebuilding Phase

After WrestleMania, Roman Reigns took a step back. No longer was he in line to become champ. That was Seth Rollins. Instead of immediately gunning for a championship bout, The Big Dog took on Big Show, Bray Wyatt and was back teaming with Dean Ambrose. It was a nice change of pace and cool to see everybody welcome the move. Once Reigns was done with his time in the mid-card though and more than proved his worth to every fan watching, his next step was where it should have been all along – going after Seth Rollins and the WWE World Title.

Survivor Series 2015

That time was going to be the November 2015 pay-per-view (fitting), and like many other times in Reigns’ career, there would be another speed bump in his path. Due to a freak injury, Rollins had to vacate the title before Survivor Series. His match with Reigns was off, but a tournament would be held. Reigns was not only the favorite to FINALLY get his moment; he had to get by his friend Dean Ambrose in the finals to do so. A compelling story line, one that prove to be pointless to speculate on.

Roman Reigns defeated Dean Ambrose to win his first WWE World Championship fair and square with no controversy.

In between all the boos and criticism that still rained down on his celebration, he had reached the top of the mountain. Except, it would not last long and was met with jeers – not cheers.

Sheamus

Survivor Series 2015 did not end with Reigns as WWE World Champion, reaching his goal. No, Sheamus came down to the ring and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase – with the help of Triple H. Some cheers to this, some boos. The Celtic Warrior was not exactly an internet darling. On the other hand, neither was Reigns. WWE pretty much forced the hand of fans. Pick a side. Sheamus as the new champ or reigns as the challenger who kept getting screwed?

TLC 2015

Sheamus beat Roman Reigns in a TLC match to keep the championship a month later. However, that wasn’t the story. He had been pushed too far. No more Mr. Nice Guy for Reigns. Sheamus and his buddies cost him the title, and he was not having it. Triple H came down to the ring to try and calm him down, but that ended up being a BAD idea! One Superman Punch, a million chair shots, a powerbomb, an elbow through the table, and a spear later, fans were rabid for Roman Reigns. Michael Cole screamed “He’s a wildman!” Such a great way to turn up the volume on a character that desperately needed it. To his credit, Triple H took quite the beating from Reigns at TLC. It meant more than any of us realized at the time.

The Next Night…In Philadelphia

We arrive back at the scene of the crime.

What started our year at the Royal Rumble was now bringing Reigns full circle at the December 14th edition of RAW. With HHH taken out, that left Stephanie McMahon and a returning VINCENT KENNEDY MCMAHON to spar with. WWE took a giant leap at TLC but were ready to push all-in with Reigns. With all the odds stacked against him and the boss back on TV, he was given one more title shot against Sheamus. If Reigns won, he was champion! If he lost, he was fired. Philly loved the idea and ate it up with a spoon.

In that night’s main event, it was truly a sight to see. Fans were behind Roman Reigns and his quest to become WWE World Champion. In Philly. Through blood (literally), sweat, and tears, the show would end with its payoff. Reigns got past the McMahons, beat Sheamus, and he won the title. Not only that, the live crowd erupted with cheers. Philly stopped being smarky smarks for one night and simply gave credit where it was due. He went through it all and earned a standing ovation from one of the toughest cities in the country. Booed in January to cheered in December as champion. Quite the story and made for an incredible RAW moment. The Roman Empire was alive and well, as he continued the celebration off air to a loud and accepting Philly audience.

The persistence from Vince McMahon and raw talent of Roman Reigns paid off.

Believe that.

