wrestling / News

The Revival Comment on Breaking Kofi Kingston’s Ankle

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– As reported earlier today, WWE.com revealed that Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s attack on last week’s Raw. The Revival posted the following on Twitter, going old school and paying tribute to Greg Valentine’s classic “I Broke Wahoo’s Leg” shirt.

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Larry Csonka

