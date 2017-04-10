wrestling / News
The Revival Comment on Breaking Kofi Kingston’s Ankle
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– As reported earlier today, WWE.com revealed that Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s attack on last week’s Raw. The Revival posted the following on Twitter, going old school and paying tribute to Greg Valentine’s classic “I Broke Wahoo’s Leg” shirt.
#TopGuys taking top spots. #MondayNightRevival#NoFlipsJustFists#TheRevival pic.twitter.com/OtG9cn0P5c
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 10, 2017
Break the ankles of the guys breaking the records we should be breaking. https://t.co/QQjUzSOTVv
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) April 10, 2017