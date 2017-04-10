– As reported earlier today, WWE.com revealed that Kofi Kingston sustained an injury to his right ankle during The Revival’s attack on last week’s Raw. The Revival posted the following on Twitter, going old school and paying tribute to Greg Valentine’s classic “I Broke Wahoo’s Leg” shirt.

Break the ankles of the guys breaking the records we should be breaking. https://t.co/QQjUzSOTVv — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) April 10, 2017