wrestling / News

The Revival Make Main Roster Debut at Raw (Pics, Video)

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Revival have hit the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions made their debuts on Raw, answering an open challenge by The New Day on the show. After defeating Big E and Xavier Woods cleanly, they attacked Kofi Kingston after the bell. Some video and pics are below:

