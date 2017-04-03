– The Revival have hit the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions made their debuts on Raw, answering an open challenge by The New Day on the show. After defeating Big E and Xavier Woods cleanly, they attacked Kofi Kingston after the bell. Some video and pics are below:

The landscape of the #RAW Tag Team Division has just CHANGED as #TheRevival makes a STATEMENT in their #RAW debut! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/pVuO3ihyJI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017