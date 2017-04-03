wrestling / News
The Revival Make Main Roster Debut at Raw (Pics, Video)
– The Revival have hit the main roster. The former NXT Tag Team Champions made their debuts on Raw, answering an open challenge by The New Day on the show. After defeating Big E and Xavier Woods cleanly, they attacked Kofi Kingston after the bell. Some video and pics are below:
So WHO will answer #TheNewDay's open challenge tonight? A couple of #TopGuys, that's WHO! #TheRevival #RAW @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/mbGBF7L8Ah
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
TOP GUYS IN THE BUILDING!!! @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE are SAYING YEAH to #TheNewDay's open challenge! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZIfIYxEcFa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@ScottDawsonWWE is ready to show the @WWEUniverse what NO FLIPS, JUST FISTS is all about on the #RAWAfterMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/SqfWs8WgxB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
SHATTER MACHINE!!! #TheRevival is VICTORIOUS in their #RAW debut! @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE #RAWAfterMAnia pic.twitter.com/E4ruTtBFe9
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
The landscape of the #RAW Tag Team Division has just CHANGED as #TheRevival makes a STATEMENT in their #RAW debut! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/pVuO3ihyJI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017