The wrestling industry has taken to Twitter to congratulate Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can see some posts via Twitter below:

Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017

It was always an honor to be in the ring with @RealKurtAngle . Congratulations to one of the best our industry has ever seen. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/UyRqOJvsGn — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2017

Congrats to @RealKurtAngle on his forthcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame,'Class of 2017! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017

Nobody showed the world what kind of wrestler I could be & put me over more than @RealKurtAngle He's a true legend & finally in the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6Degz6bxRo — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) January 17, 2017