wrestling / News
The Rock, Bobby Roode, Foley and More Congratulate Kurt Angle on HOF Induction
The wrestling industry has taken to Twitter to congratulate Kurt Angle on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can see some posts via Twitter below:
Huge! Had some amazing title matches w/ this Olympic gold medalist. Congrats my friend. Truly one of the best men I've ever met. #WWEHOF https://t.co/L0ZjW3i6ax
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2017
It was always an honor to be in the ring with @RealKurtAngle . Congratulations to one of the best our industry has ever seen. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/UyRqOJvsGn
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2017
Congrats to @RealKurtAngle on his forthcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame,'Class of 2017!
— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) January 17, 2017
.@RealKurtAngle coming home to @WWE makes me happy! Well deserved! #ItsDamnTrue
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 17, 2017
Nobody showed the world what kind of wrestler I could be & put me over more than @RealKurtAngle
He's a true legend & finally in the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/6Degz6bxRo
— Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) January 17, 2017
Congrats to @RealKurtAngle getting into the @WWE Hall of Fame. So deserving….one of our most significant signees. 👏👏👏
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 16, 2017