– The Rock and CM Punk had an interesting (kind of) exchange after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that the Rock came out to rile up the fans and get them to stay for the filming of scenes from Fighting with My Family that were taking place. Rock told the fans that they were filming the scene where Paige defeated AJ Lee for the Divas Championship. which led to a CM Punk chant. Rock said that he was going to call Punk and let him hear the fan chant, then apparently did exactly that.

Rock tried to get Punk on the phone via Facetime but Punk did not respond. He actually did comment on Twitter though, posting:

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

You can see video of Rock below: