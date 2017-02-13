wrestling / News
The Rock Comments on The Fighting With My Family Movie
– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, commenting on making the Fighting With My Family. The project is going to tell the story of current WWE Superstar Paige and her wrestling family. The project will star Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) in the role of Paige’s mother. Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) is playing her father.
Crazy that this passion project I'm producing started years ago when I was in London filming and couldn't sleep (clearly I didn't have my tequila) so at 3am I turn the TV on in my hotel suite and watch a documentary on a UK channel about a local wrestling family. The doc was intriguing, unpredictable and heartfelt. I had a hunch the narrative would make an interesting movie. And here we are starting production this week and fortunate enough to sign this kind of deal – I couldn't be happier for everyone who's worked so hard bringing this passion project to life. Special shout out to our new partners Gary Barber and Jonathan Glickman of MGM who came in strong and believed so passionately in this unique project. Thank you boys! Let's shoot. #FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms #MGM