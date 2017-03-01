– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, joking that he was about to hit the stage at the Oscars and take out the rogue producer during the La La Land/Moonlight fiasco.

You can literally see my wheels spinnin’ on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, “NO IT’S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!” as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, “What the f*cks he doing?”. She grabbed my arm and said, “Oh my God, they made a mistake”. The rest was history. In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge… I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award. Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue. No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis