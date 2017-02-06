wrestling / News

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Are Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame

February 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE announced today that the Rock ’n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017 during WrestleMania Week. They join Kurt Angle as official inductees for this year’s class.

