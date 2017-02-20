wrestling / News
The Rock Posts Pic of Thea Trinidad & Tessa Blanchard Training For Fighting With My Family
– The Rock posted the following photo on Instagram, featuring Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the Fighting With My Family movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard; Blanchard will be doing the in ring stunt work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige…
Puttin' in that ring work w/ @theatrinidadtmt (our Divas Champion) and @tessa_blanchard (our bad ass ring/stunt double) for their big match tonight at the Staples Center here in LA once RAW goes off the air. For those insiders who know the wrestling business, you know how hard these two independent female wrestlers work. For those who are are new to the wrestling world when you see our movie, just know you're watching some very unique and special athletes achieve greatness in a male dominated world. Respect is given when it's earned. Tonight, they earn it. Get ready WWE Universe and RAW crowd. It's your night too. #FightingWithMyFamily #SquaredCircleDNA #BloodSweatRespect #StaplesCenter #LA #RAW