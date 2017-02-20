wrestling / News

The Rock Posts Pic of Thea Trinidad & Tessa Blanchard Training For Fighting With My Family

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The Rock posted the following photo on Instagram, featuring Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the Fighting With My Family movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard; Blanchard will be doing the in ring stunt work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige…

