The Rock Posts Pics From Raw With Samoa Joe, Charlotte & More

March 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Rock followed up his Instagram post yesterday with Bayley from his recent Raw appearance with more backstage photos he took with other WWE stars. You can see the pics below with Samoa Joe, Charlotte Flair, Enzo Amore and Nia Jax. Each pic sees the Great One putting the other person in the picture over, as you can see in the captions:

Been following this man's wrestling career for years now. I'm very happy to see him (finally) in the WWE making a global name for himself. Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970's, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from "Catch wrestling" which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training. Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare legit tough MF throwback style of wrestler. Happy for him and his family. It's his time. He's earned it and one day we'll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin' ass Uso. #SamoaJoe #FutureChamp #Backstage #RAW

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Great shot captured on the low by our @sevenbucksprod producer @hhgarcia41. An hour before she performs LIVE on RAW, my cousin @niajaxwwe stopped by my dressing room so she can rehearse her match and promo to me before she goes out there. Always fun to "take the creative scalpel" and fine tune everything moments before the show. She's doing an outstanding job considering she's still just getting started in the WWE. We don't talk about greatness right now. We just concentrate on putting in the hard work to get better every day, never getting dragged down in backstage politics and most important – making progress. Progress is all we want. Greatness will come. It's scary (and a marketers dream) to think how physically and mentally dominant she can become in the WWE's Women's Division. Rare qualities. No rush. We got time. #Progress #Family #NiaJax #Showtime #RAW

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

