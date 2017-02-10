– The Rock took to Instagram to express his disagreement with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s pro-Donald Trump comments. Plank said in an interview of Trump, “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity.”

The Rock, who has a partnership with the company, said, “I appreciate and welcome the feedback from people who disagree (and agree) with Kevin Plank’s words on CNBC, but these are neither my words, nor my beliefs. His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO. A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them. A good company is not a single person. A good company is a team, a group of brothers and sisters committed to working together each and every day to provide for their families and one another and the clients they serve.”

His full comment is in the below caption: