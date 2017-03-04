Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, and for the women superstars, it can be even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You're doing great Bayley! No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun. And by fun, I mean when it's time to "do the honors" and drop the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say "F*ck that noise, I ain't doing that bullshit tonight" and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say "Cool what's the finish?" #HaveFun 🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:16pm PST