John Cena became a free agent at some point during the fallout of the Superstar Shakeup. This caused some folks to whine and complain about how Cena should be confined to one show and shouldn’t be given special treatment, and how SD Live looked silly for letting Cena become a free agent without getting anything in return. I think most people realized that having Cena bounce back & forth between SD & Raw when he’s available is best for business, as he’s still the top draw in WWE & is one of very few people that can generate enough interest for fans to tune in to whatever he happens to be doing. Flexibility between shows allows Cena to be booked against anybody on the roster.

In his SD Live return promo on Tuesday night, Cena teased the possibility of matchups with the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns. Some of those (Orton) I’d never want to see again. Some of those (Styles, Owens) have already happened but I don’t think we’d mind seeing them again. Then there’s the idea of Cena taking on guys like Nakamura & Samoa Joe that are matches we’d never thought we would see and could be epic events if built properly.

Enter Rusev.

Rusev has been on the shelf since the FastLane PPV due to an ankle injury. He made some pre-recorded appearances after getting moved to SmackDown Live in the SuperStar Shakeup where he demanded a WWE Championship match due to the fact that he had never received one during his time in WWE. It seemed fair enough, after all the man is a two-time United States Champion and has a much better track record than the man that ended up getting the shot & the championship while Rusev was waiting to return.

Most comparisons between Rusev & Jinder Mahal would have to favor the Bulgarian Brute. Rusev might not be as ripped as Mahal, but he’s certainly physically imposing. He’s better in the ring. He’s better on the microphone. He’s had more overall success in WWE than Mahal. There is one key factor giving Mahal the upper hand on Rusev, and it’s the fact that India is a much larger market than Bulgaria. Bulgaria has 7.2 million people while India has 1.2 billion. If SD Live has to have an American-hating heel on top as champion, Mahal seems like the pick to get more people interested. If we’re assuming that foreign wrestling audiences only care about people that look like them.

Historically, there is no beef between the United States & India. However, the fact that India has a growing economy, is much larger than America in population and has the third-largest military can be sold to make them a threat. There’s so many of them. Bulgaria? The sixteenth-largest European country? Not so much. No disrespect to any Bulgarians reading this column, it’s just that your country has never been seen on the level of the US of A.

German heels worked for decades because people still remembered World War II. Russian heels have worked for decades because of the Cold War. (Rusev was on the right track when he was a Hero of the Russian Federation & playing up a connection with Vladimir Putin, but they nipped that in the bud because it didn’t serve WWE owners politically to put the Russians in a bad light.) Middle Eastern heels have worked for decades because of the Iranian hostage situation, the Gulf War I & II and general disdain between America & the Middle East.

Maybe Bulgarians don’t care for us Americans very much, I’ll admit that we can be an unlikable bunch. On our side of things though, the only Bulgarian that many Americans have ever heard of is Rusev. I don’t think non-wrestling fan Americans could name a famous Bulgarian if you gave them three guesses, or could identify it on a map of Europe. We’re not going to boo somebody just because they wave a Bulgarian flag, and frankly we wouldn’t know it was a Bulgarian flag if Rusev didn’t tell us it was one.

He could be waving a tablecloth and telling us it’s the Bulgarian flag. We wouldn’t know the difference!

It’s tough for us to get mad at a Bulgarian yelling about how weak America is. It’s even tougher for us to get mad at him when SD Live already has Mahal doing the same thing as WWE Champion, and Kevin Owens is doing his New Face of America gimmick as US Champion. You can’t have all of the heels doing the same lame anti-American stuff on every segment of the show. It gets old.

That’s why I would have liked to see Rusev return as a babyface. It would keep the anti-American thing from being played out, and it would have made sense from a storyline perspective. You might recall that when Rusev left television he had just had a falling out with Mahal that resulted in the termination of their tag team. Common sense tells me that Rusev would have taken notice of Mahal moving up the ranks and becoming WWE Champion, and his first move upon his return would have been targeting his former tag team partner for revenge & the WWE Championship. Granted, I don’t think Rusev vs. Mahal would have set the world on fire or resulted in five star Match of the Year candidates. But it’s not like Jinder & Randy Orton are giving Okada & Omega any competition either.

It would have made sense creatively, and it would have given Rusev something new & exciting to do. SmackDown Live is supposed to be the Land of Opportunity, right? People are given new & exciting things to do there all the time, like Rusev’s wife Lana! She never wrestled when she was on Raw, now that she’s on SmackDown she gets shots at their Women’s Championship all the time. Why can’t Handsome Rusev get similar treatment? WWE Championship matches and a new outlook on life could do wonders for him.

Maybe it’s just my bias towards him as a fellow Nashville Predators fan, but I think Rusev could make a pretty solid good guy if given the opportunity. He does a great job at getting the fans pumped up when he appears at Preds games. I think the fans would get behind a humble young powerhouse that’s moved to America and settled with the love of his life while trying to make his way to the top of the profession. He’s shown some good comedic chops while being a bad guy, I’d figure he could do the same as a babyface. He also showed some good guy potential in Southpaw Regional Wrestling as “Big Bartholemew”, the country boy whose farm was foreclosed by Mr. Mackelroy, the evil banker. Yup.

Instead, he goes back to John Cena.

For many wrestlers, the chance to feud with John Cena is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Rusev has already had it. People thought that the feud would elevate Rusev to the next level. That it would establish him as a big-money ballplayer for years to come. That beating John Cena, or at least coming close to beating John Cena, would put Rusev along the biggest names in WWE.

That didn’t happen. Rusev had his moments, but at the end of the feud we knew who the star was & who the star wasn’t. Rusev went back to doing what he had been doing before. Fans at the time blamed Cena for this, as they claimed that none of Cena’s opponents came out better after a feud with him. I think AJ Styles & Kevin Owens are fine examples of wrestlers whose WWE stock has increased tenfold since their feuds with Cena, that argument doesn’t hold much water with me. One thing that is true though, is that creative didn’t have many ideas for Rusev after either feud. Most WWE problems seem to come down to lack of ideas, and there certainly doesn’t seem to be any ideas for Rusev beyond “big foreign guy that hates America”. Sure, Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff made a living off of doing nothing but that for decades, but Iranians & Russians in the 1980s had that advantage.

Maybe the second time will be the charm for Rusev getting a star-making performance against Cena. More likely, it’ll be filler until Cena finds something else to do, which one might assume involves Rusev’s former tag team partner/sidekick & the WWE Championship.

It’s all about being in the right place at the right time. Jinder Mahal was. Rusev wasn’t. Now the star of the short-lived alliance sets the stage for his former sidekick.