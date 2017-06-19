– The ‘Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte’ book has been pushed back from July and will now be released on September 19th. The book was co-authored by Brian Shields, who worked on the first two versions of the WWE Encyclopedia. Here is the description of the book…

“Every person that aspires to be a professional in this business should take notes from Ric Flair.” – John Cena

WOOOOOO! Are you ready for this, WWE Universe?

For the first time ever, WWE’s illustrious father-daughter duo “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Charlotte come together to tell their legendary story.

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Fame Inductee. His four-decades long career is recognized as one of the greatest of all time, but with success comes a price. Despite his effortless brilliance in front of the cameras, his life away from the cameras includes personal struggles, controversy and family tragedy. Through his bond with Charlotte, he’s becoming the father he needs to be while rediscovering the legend he has always been.

Charlotte grew up in the shadow of her famous father, “the dirtiest player in the game,” but now she is poised to take the Flair name to new heights. As the inaugural WWE Women’s Champion, Charlotte has had an impressive career, and she’s just getting started. With the (dare we say it) flair of the “Nature Boy” running through her blood, Charlotte is destined for greatness. Find out how she embraced her heritage and battled her own challenges through her rise to the top of WWE.

For these two Champions, sports entertainment is simply SECOND NATURE.