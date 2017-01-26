wrestling / News
The Taz Show Airing Live Post Royal Rumble Special
January 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Taz announced that he will have a live broadcast of “The Taz Show” Sunday evening following WWE’s 2017 Royal Rumble PPV. Taz’s show will air from 11 PM-2 AM Eastern, and will sir nationally over CBS Sports affiliates.
This Sunday night immediately following #WWERoyalRumble SPECIAL #TheTazShow #WeOver @CBSSportsRadio guest @EvanRobertsWFAN & @MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/KVU2rrTnpp
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 23, 2017