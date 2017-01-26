wrestling / News

The Taz Show Airing Live Post Royal Rumble Special

January 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Taz

– Taz announced that he will have a live broadcast of “The Taz Show” Sunday evening following WWE’s 2017 Royal Rumble PPV. Taz’s show will air from 11 PM-2 AM Eastern, and will sir nationally over CBS Sports affiliates.

