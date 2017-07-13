According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most viewed (via VOD) WWE Network shows of the week…

1. Great Balls of Fire

2. Great Balls of Fire post-show

3. WWE 24 Kurt Angle

4. Great Balls of Fire pre-show

5. Ride Along with Angle, Show, Cesaro and Sheamus

6. WWE 24 Finn Balor

7. NXT from 7/5 (Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong show)

8. WrestleMania 33

9. Ride Along with Jericho & Owens

10. 2017 Money in the Bank

* The 205 Live show from 7/4 was not in the top 20.

* Talking Smack this week placed 18th.

* The 6/28 NXT show beat the 7/4 205 Live show for the week.

* There were two episodes of the WWE’s version of ECW from 2006 that placed 11th and 12th for the week