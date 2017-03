– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 10 most-watched shows on the network this past week were as follows…

1. NXT on 2/22

2. Elimination Chamber 2017

3. Fast Lane 2016

4. Royal Rumble 2017

5. Holy Foley episode 10

6. WrestleMania 2016

7. 205 Live from 2/21

8. This Week in WWE

9. Talking Smack

10. An episode from the old Monday Night wars documentary