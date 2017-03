According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the ten most-watched shows of the past week on the WWE Network…

1. WWE Fast Lane

2. WWE Fast Lane post show (RAW Talk)

3. NXT on 3/1

4. WWE Elimination Chamber 2017

5. WWE Fast Lane preshow

6. This Week in WWE

7. WWE 2017 Royal Rumble

8. The 2015 show from Sumo Hall in Tokyo with Brock Lesnar

9. WWE 205 Live

10. Holy Foley episode 10