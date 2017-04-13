– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched (according to VOD viewing) WWE network shows of the week…

1. WrestleMania 33

2. Ride Along with Miz, Maryse, Carmella and Bliss

3. Beyond the Ring: Scott Hall

4. NXT from 4/5

5. NXT Takeover Orlando

6. Raw Talk after the 4/3 Raw show

7. WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

8. WWE Hall of Fame

9. WWE Payback 2014

10. Ride Along with Zayn, Neville and Rollins

– For those wondering, here is how Talking Smack and 205 live did…

15. Talking Smack 4/4

16. 205 Live on 4/4