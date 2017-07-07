According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week (according to VOD viewing)…

1. NXT from 6/28

2. Ride Along with Jericho & Owens

3. Talking Smack from 6/27

4. Money in the Bank PPV

5. Kevin Owens DVD preview

6. 205 Live from 6/27

7. NXT from 6/21

8. WrestleMania

9. Ride Along with Anderson, Gallows, R-Truth & Goldust

10. Reborn by Fate: Hardys interview