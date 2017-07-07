wrestling / News
The Top 10 Most Watched WWE Network Shows of The Week
July 7, 2017 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week (according to VOD viewing)…
1. NXT from 6/28
2. Ride Along with Jericho & Owens
3. Talking Smack from 6/27
4. Money in the Bank PPV
5. Kevin Owens DVD preview
6. 205 Live from 6/27
7. NXT from 6/21
8. WrestleMania
9. Ride Along with Anderson, Gallows, R-Truth & Goldust
10. Reborn by Fate: Hardys interview