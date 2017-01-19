– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week (1.11.17-1.18.17) according to VOD viewership…

1. UK Tournament Night 2

2. UK Tournament Night 1

3. Ride Along with Slater, Rhyno, Bryan and Ellsworth

4. NXT on 11/14

5. 2016 Royal Rumble

6. 2016 Survivor Series

7. 2016 WrestleMania

8. 205 Live on 1/13

9. Destruction of The Shield

10. 2016 Roadblock End of the Line