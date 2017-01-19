wrestling / News
The Top 10 WWE Network Shows of The Week (1.11-1.18)
January 19, 2017 | Posted by
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week (1.11.17-1.18.17) according to VOD viewership…
1. UK Tournament Night 2
2. UK Tournament Night 1
3. Ride Along with Slater, Rhyno, Bryan and Ellsworth
4. NXT on 11/14
5. 2016 Royal Rumble
6. 2016 Survivor Series
7. 2016 WrestleMania
8. 205 Live on 1/13
9. Destruction of The Shield
10. 2016 Roadblock End of the Line