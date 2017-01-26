According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 WWE Network shows of the week (according to VOD viewership); some older Royal Rumbles are being watched, but the real story is that 205 Live viewership continues to slide…

1. 2016 Royal Rumble

2. NXT on 1/18

3. Ride Along with Slater, Rhyno, Bryan and Ellsworth

4. UK tournament on 1/15

5. Survivor Series 2016

6. UK tournament on 1/14

7. Royal Rumble 2015

8. Royal Rumble 2010

9. Royal Rumble 2001

10. 205 Live.