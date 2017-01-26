wrestling / News
The Top 10 WWE Network Shows of The Week (1.18-1.24)
January 26, 2017 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 WWE Network shows of the week (according to VOD viewership); some older Royal Rumbles are being watched, but the real story is that 205 Live viewership continues to slide…
1. 2016 Royal Rumble
2. NXT on 1/18
3. Ride Along with Slater, Rhyno, Bryan and Ellsworth
4. UK tournament on 1/15
5. Survivor Series 2016
6. UK tournament on 1/14
7. Royal Rumble 2015
8. Royal Rumble 2010
9. Royal Rumble 2001
10. 205 Live.