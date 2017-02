According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 WWE Network shows of the week…

1. Elimination Chamber

2. Elimination Chamber Talking Smack

3. Elimination Chamber pre-show

4. Royal Rumble

5. NXT on 2/8

6. Talking Smack on 2/7

7. Holy Foley episode 8

8. Holy Foley episode 10

9. Holy Foley episode 9

10. WWE 24 covering WrestleMania.

– 205 Live was 14th for the week.