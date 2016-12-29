wrestling / News
The Top 10 WWE Network Shows of The Week
December 29, 2016 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the most watched WWE Network shows from the past week (based on VOD viewings)…
1. NXT from 12/21
2. Roadblock End of the Line on 12/18
3. 205 Live from 12/20
4. Talking Smack from 12/20
5. Story Time episode 5
6. NXT from 12/14
7. Table for 3 with Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter and Nikolai Volkoff
8. Survivor Series
9. Royal Rumble 2016
10. Story time episode 4