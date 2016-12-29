According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the most watched WWE Network shows from the past week (based on VOD viewings)…

1. NXT from 12/21

2. Roadblock End of the Line on 12/18

3. 205 Live from 12/20

4. Talking Smack from 12/20

5. Story Time episode 5

6. NXT from 12/14

7. Table for 3 with Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter and Nikolai Volkoff

8. Survivor Series

9. Royal Rumble 2016

10. Story time episode 4