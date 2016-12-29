wrestling / News

The Top 10 WWE Network Shows of The Week

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Network

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the most watched WWE Network shows from the past week (based on VOD viewings)…

1. NXT from 12/21
2. Roadblock End of the Line on 12/18
3. 205 Live from 12/20
4. Talking Smack from 12/20
5. Story Time episode 5
6. NXT from 12/14
7. Table for 3 with Jim Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter and Nikolai Volkoff
8. Survivor Series
9. Royal Rumble 2016
10. Story time episode 4

