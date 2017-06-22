Wrestling Inc has the latest list of the top twenty current WWE Network shows. The list, which only includes VOD viewings, is topped by NXT followed by Money In The Bank, Talking Smack and 205 Live.

The full list is below:

#20 – Money in the Bank Kickoff (2017)

#19 – WrestleMania 31

#18 – WWE 24: Finn Balor

#17 – Raw Replay (1252)

#16 – NXT (396)

#15 – WWE Countdown: Most Infamous IC Champs

#14 – Backlash (2017)

#13 – Table for 3: World Champion Legacy

#12 – Royal Rumble (2017)

#11 – Bring It to the Table: Hardy Boyz Exclusive

#10 – Reborn by Fate: Hardys Interview

#9 – Talking Smack: MITB 2017

#8 – Extreme Rules (2017)

#7 – NXT (397)

#6 – WrestleMania 33

#5 – Table for 3: Divas Champions Club

#4 – 205 Live (30)

#3 – Talking Smack (931)

#2 – Money in the Bank (2017)

#1 – NXT (398)