The Undertaker’s Hat & Coat Remained In Ring Well After WrestleMania 33 Ended

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

In a move likely designed to further establish the Undertaker’s retirement, his iconic hat and coat remained in the ring 30 minutes after the show ended, as seen in the photo below.

Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at the show, then put his hat and coat on one last time before placing them and his gloves in the center of the ring and heading to the back (stopping to kiss his wife, Michelle McCool), stopping briefly to put his arm up in the air.

