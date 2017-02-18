wrestling / News

The Wrestling World Reacts to Ivan Koloff’s Passing: Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, Iron Sheik, and More Pay Tribute

February 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– The following wrestling personalities took to social media today, sharing their reactions to passing of wrestling legend and former WWWF world heavyweight champion Ivan Koloff.

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Iron Sheik, Ivan Koloff, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading