– The following wrestling personalities took to social media today, sharing their reactions to passing of wrestling legend and former WWWF world heavyweight champion Ivan Koloff.

Thoughts & prayers going out to the family of former WWE Champion, Ivan Koloff. An incredibly kind man who loved our business. #RIPIvan pic.twitter.com/8OYhkxrvp1 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 18, 2017

One day after George Steele, now Ivan Koloff has passed away. Rest in Peace Uncle Ivan, a great wrestler and person. #RIP — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) February 18, 2017

ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS WHO HAD THE REAL HEEL HEAT. MY BROTHER IVAN KOLOFF REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/5xJ5cVRoR6 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 18, 2017

I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/nziKZ2Zqy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2017

Hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn the loss of our friend Ivan Koloff. Prayers for Renae and the family. pic.twitter.com/vkO8mVDp5I — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 18, 2017

RIP Ivan Koloff,it's been a tough week,Chavo,Nicole Bass,George Steel,Ivan and Marty Prince,I would feel helpless if not for my faith1loveHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 18, 2017

Godspeed, Ivan Koloff. You were always a gentleman during our limited interactions and that was never lost on me. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 18, 2017

We've lost 2 wrestling legends in the last couple of days, Rest in Power #GeorgeTheAnimalSteele and #IvanKoloff.Thanks for paving the road🙌🏻 — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) February 18, 2017

I had the pleasure of hearing Ivan Koloff speak at a banquet once and it was deeply moving. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/r096uM41PG — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) February 18, 2017

Ivan Koloff was one of the nicest men I ever knew. I am so glad I got to know him. Until next time Uncle Ivan. #RussianBear — Steve Corino (@KINGCorino) February 18, 2017

Always was a big fan of the GREAT Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. Dominated in an era filled legends. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/2aasYcDM1q — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) February 18, 2017

We loose another one of The Greats ! God Bless Ivan Koloff ! RIP — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) February 18, 2017