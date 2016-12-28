– Here is the card for tonight’s Raw brand event in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center

* WWE United States champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens with only the Universal Championship on the line

* Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho in a Street Fight

* WWE Raw Tag Team champions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson vs. New Day

* Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (with Lana)

* Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman

* Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Rich Swann and Darren Young (with Bob Backlund) vs. Shining Stars, Titus O’Neill, Jinder Mahal, Neville and Bo Dallas

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Emmalina and Nia Jax

Credit: Pwinsider.com