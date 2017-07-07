– The Young Bucks recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360, here are the highlights…

Matt Jackson on Hitting The Meltzer Driver on Night 2 of The G1 US Special: We knew that his dad was battling cancer for awhile. We knew this weekend we’d do something for him. We didn’t know he passed away during the weekend. So we’re like “Ah Man, This is terrible.” We felt like doing something because wrestling was his life. We felt like doing something special on a big show. He was actually supposed to be there live with his sons. So we’re like let’s do something cool for him.

On teaming with Hot-Topic Matt: The CEO of Hot-Topic was actually at WrestleMania, and he kept seeing Young Buck T-Shirts, Kenny Omega T-Shirts, Cody Rhodes T-Shirts & Bullet Club T-Shirts. So he was like “WOW, Why don’t we have those T-Shirts in our shop.” So he called someone from WWE to find out who owned all of these shirts. When WWE said no, we don’t own those shirts, he was like “what? I need to find out who owns them.” He finds out who owns Pro-Wrestling Tees and calls Ryan (Owner of PWT) to see if any way he can get the T-Shirts. So Ryan contacted us and we’re like yeah let’s get it done. They just talked to us yesterday about an exclusive Elite T-Shirt.

Matt Jackson on possibly going to WWE: Our names are always floating up according to our buddies. If you asked me right now no, why do I even need to go there at this point, in a year in a half from now the landscape may change. We may have to go somewhere different, do something different to get hot again. I’ll never ever say never.