wrestling / News

The Young Bucks Take a Shot at JBL for Blocking Them on Twitter

April 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have released a new “Being The Elite” video where they The Bucks take a shot at JBL for blocking them on Twitter. You can check out the new video below. JBL has recently been embroiled in controversy over allegations of bullying and harassment of other WWE workers, including Justin Roberts, Mauro Ranallo, and numerous others. JBL has also been noted as blocking a lot of people on Twitter.

article topics :

JBL, Kenny Omega, The Elite, The Young Bucks, Jeffrey Harris

