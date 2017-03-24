In an interview with Fox News, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) spoke about WWE’s signing of independent talent and how it helps them. Here are highlights:

Nick Jackson on what sets them apart: “Nowadays attention spans are a lot smaller so we try and have fun and do our partying on the mat. Defining the Young Bucks, that’s kind of hard. We’re different than most tag teams — we’re real life brothers.”

Matt Jackson on how he defines their team: “People want instant gratification. They want to have fun immediately so were like an old-school tag match but on cocaine. That’s the best way I like to put it.”

Nick Jackson on WWE signing up independent talent: “We’re happy WWE is signing a lot of guys because the advantage is to the guys like us. They’re signing people just to sign them, so we have the advantage of where we’re at because now we’re more valuable to them.”