– The Young Bucks recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, here are the highlights…

Matt on Possibility of facing New Day: “It all depends on how one man perceives you. We could’ve just been more fodder for them. Or we could’ve gotten a big program out of it. Who knows, and we’ll never know. I do know that I’d love to one day work with them, and I know many people would as well. They’re so talented and I’m sure we’d have great chemistry.”

Nick on Not signing with WWE: “The schedule was perfect for us and the family and we still have rights to sell the Young Buck brand, as well as a lot of freedom. We also have a lot of input in what we do, and that is priceless. We love ROH and NJPW and they also gave us a very healthy raise. We’re as happy as can be. If fans are disappointed that we didn’t sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that. But to WWE fans, well, never say never.”

Matt on Visiting the Hardy compound: “We plan to visit the Hardy Compound this year. The Hardys-Bucks needs to happen on a large stage. It’s one of the last money matches left.”

Nick on Kenny Omega helping NJPW: “If he [Kenny Omega] wins, it will help NJPW penetrate the USA market like they want. So it’s not only good for him, but it’s also good for the company if he wins. Kenny main-eventing is a huge step in the right direction. But I’ll say this, Kenny Omega will go down as the greatest foreign wrestler ever in Japan.”

Matt on the Greatest tag team in Ring of Honor: “Without question, they [The Briscoe Brothers] are the greatest team in ROH history. They’ve continuously reinvented themselves. Somehow, they’re just as over as they’ve ever been. Man, they’re so good. So real. People will always love them.”

Nick on Why they did not attend Total Non-Stop Deletion: “We would’ve loved to have been on ‘Total Nonstop Deletion,’ but we were in Japan when they filmed it. This feud is just an organic, natural thing. Our career paths are very similar and we always get compared to them. It’s the one feud we’ve always wanted and I am happy that it’s happening.”

Matt on How 2016 was: “2016 was the most money we’ve ever made in wrestling,” said Matt. “We feel like we had the most quality matches we’ve ever had in our careers, and we did a lot to push both The Elite and Young Bucks brand. Our ‘Being The Elite’ series is getting more popular. We feel like we’ve gotten more eyeballs on Ring of Honor and New Japan.”