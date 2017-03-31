In an interview with USA Today, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) spoke about their careers so far, stating that they want to be a polarizing tag team among fans. Here are highlights:

Matt on being polarizing to fans: “We want it to be that way, though. I don’t want everyone to like me. That’s boring. In a conversation, people will say, ‘I hate them,’ and someone else will say, ‘I love them.’ Now they’re talking about us — which is why we tweet the things we tweet and why we do the things we do. You have to polarizing in wrestling these days to get people to talk about you.”

Matt on being self-made wrestlers: “We represent the DIY people in the world — the people who want to invest in themselves and run their own business. Maybe we can be two of the only guys who didn’t sell out, and I don’t mean that disrespectfully. Instead of letting someone else control our brand, we were always in control of our own brand and our own destiny. But it’s one of those things where you never say never. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Right now, we’re so happy with what we’re doing. We’re so happy as artists. We get to do pretty much whatever we want. We’re still busy and we still feel like we’re hustling. I don’t ever see us going there. When our contracts expire in 18 months, maybe the landscape will have changed and we’re ready to go. But if you’re asking me right now, I really don’t feel like I have to go there to feel like it was all worth it. If I retired tomorrow, I’d be OK with it.”

Matt on the Hardys: “The Hardy Boys are No. 1 for me in terms of tag team because of the fact that they’ve reinvented themselves. They are who they are to this day. They’re so lovable at this point. I think they can do no wrong (with the fans). They’ve been around so long that you have to respect what they’ve done. They’ve done so much for the business.”