– Here is this week’s schedule of NXT live events…

* Tonight: in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Turner Hall Ballroom with Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, Hideo Itami, Aleister Black, Eric Young, Kassius Ohno, Killian Dain, Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas appearing.

* Friday: in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Shopko Hall with Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, Hideo Itami, Aleister Black, Eric Young, Kassius Ohno, Killian Dain, Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas appearing.

* Friday: in Crystal River, Florida at the Crystal River Armory with the local crew.

* Saturday: in St. Paul, Minnesota at Roy Wilkins Auditorium with Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, Hideo Itami, Aleister Black, Eric Young, Kassius Ohno, Killian Dain, Ember Moon, Roderick Strong, Johnny Gargano, Andrade Almas appearing.

* Saturday: in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center with the local crew.