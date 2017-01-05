– According to WWE.com, three new recruits from China have started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa were among seven recruits signed to developmental contracts after being discovered during a four-day tryout last June in Shanghai. They will join Tian Bing, WWE’s first Chinese talent signed to a developmental contract/

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, had the following to say about the new WWE talents…

“Our investment in each of these potential stars further cements our long-term commitment to China and illustrates our commitment to recruiting performers from around the globe. Our talent development team is dedicated to helping the world’s most gifted athletes and entertainers fulfill their dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

– Here is some information on the new trainees…

* Zhao Xia: The first Chinese woman to sign a developmental contract with WWE. She has trained in martial arts and is the co-founder of her own fitness studio. Zhao has multiple first-place finishes in various martial arts and fitness competitions, including the Second World Traditional Chinese Wushu Championship, Nike Challenge Competition and First China Throw Down: Battle on the Bund.

* Yifeng: An actor from Shanghai, and a graduate of the Shanghai Theater Company. He was most recently featured in the 2014 movie “Lady and Tiger.”

* Big Boa: A purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was the 2016 Brazilian jiu-jitsu China Open Gi/No-Gi Champion and represented China at the 2013 ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championships.