– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the following matches are said to be “locked in” for WrestleMania…

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

* Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

– It appears that The Undertaker will face either John Cena or Roman Reigns (possibly after an Undertaker Royal Rumble win ). Cena vs. Taker is said to be more likely, but Vince McMahon is looking at Roman Reigns with the idea that Reigns is the future of the company; Cena vs. Undertaker doesn’t build the future, and this may be Undertaker’s last match and only time to do the match with Reigns.

– A multiple person women’s championship match on the Raw side is also being discussed.