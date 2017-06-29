wrestling / News

Tickets For Jim Ross’ Summerslam Show Now On Sale

June 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tickets are now on sale for Jim Ross’ one-man show during Summerslam weekend. The show takes place on August 18th at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City; you can get tickets heree.

Paul Heyman posted to Twitter promoting the show, as you can see below:

article topics :

Jim Ross, Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading