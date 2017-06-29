wrestling / News
Tickets For Jim Ross’ Summerslam Show Now On Sale
June 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Tickets are now on sale for Jim Ross’ one-man show during Summerslam weekend. The show takes place on August 18th at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City; you can get tickets heree.
Paul Heyman posted to Twitter promoting the show, as you can see below:
What happens when a storytelling Okie tries to take a bite of the Big Apple? OR … Your Stetson ain't helping you blend! @JRsBBQ in #NYC! pic.twitter.com/NBwf40mSTZ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 29, 2017