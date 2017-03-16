According to Pwinsider.com, tickets for the next Ring of Honor PPV, Global Wars, on Friday, May 12th go on sale to the public tomorrow. The PPV takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Tickets are currently on sale for ROH Ringside Members. The 2017 War of the Worlds tour will feature the stars of Ring of Honor as well as some of the stars from NJPW…

* May 7: in Toronto at the The Ted Reeve Arena.

* May 10: in Dearborn, Michigan at the Ford Community and Arts Center

* May 12: at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City

* May 14: in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena.