Credit wrestlezone.com:

Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe and Bubba Ray Dudley defeated The Kingdom to win the Ring of Honor World 6-Man Tag Team Championships at Saturday night’s television taping in Las Vegas, NV. The group, which competed together at Friday’s 15th Anniversary pay-per-view, are only the second team to hold the belts after their inception in early December. Kingdom member TK O’Ryan, who suffered a serious injury during Friday’s PPV, was replaced by the “Last Real Man” Silas Young for the bout. No word yet on whether Young will be a long-term replacement for The Kingdom.