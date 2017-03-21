wrestling / News

Title Change Goes Down on Smackdown (Video, Pics)

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Smackdown Tag Team Championships changed hands on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see video and a pic of the Usos beating American Alpha to win the championships below.

The win marks the Usos’ first reign with the championships; they previously held the WWE Tag Team Championships twice. American Alpha’s championship reign is ended at eighty-five days.

