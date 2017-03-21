wrestling / News
Title Change Goes Down on Smackdown (Video, Pics)
– The Smackdown Tag Team Championships changed hands on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see video and a pic of the Usos beating American Alpha to win the championships below.
The win marks the Usos’ first reign with the championships; they previously held the WWE Tag Team Championships twice. American Alpha’s championship reign is ended at eighty-five days.
.@WWEGable and @JasonJordanJJ are Ready, Willing and GABLE as they exhibit some ALPHA teamwork on #SDLive! #TagTeamTitles @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/l0frVYqNSQ
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
MASSIVE CLOTHESLINE to @WWEGable!!! Are the tides turning for #AmericanAlpha? #TagTeamTitles #SDLive @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/pu8zABkCTR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 22, 2017
Just. Like. THAT!
Congratulations to your NEW #SDLive Tag Team Champions…. @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/2IaNelfgSr
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017