wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands at Elimination Chamber (Video)
– The Smackdown Women’s Championship changed hands tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to win her first title reign with WWE, ending the latter’s reign at seventy days. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch in December at TLC to win the championship.
You can see video and pics from the match below courtesy of WWE’s Twitter account:
#FEELtheGLOW!! @NaomiWWE faces the #SDLive Women's Champion @AlexaBliss_WWE NOW on #WWEChamber!
WATCH: https://t.co/aEwGYU7p64 pic.twitter.com/IjYcxTyPHm
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
.@NaomiWWE gets stopped HARD by the turnbuckle bolt!! @AlexaBliss_WWE #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VcLYmaEu82
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2017
The stakes are higher than ever for @NaomiWWE as she looks to bring a new #GLOW to the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #WWEChamber! @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/iNuVWNDMhJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
REAR VIEW by @NaomiWWE!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!!!#WWEChamber #WomensChampionship @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/e67x7ANc7r
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 13, 2017
Congratulations to the NEWWWW #SDLive Women's Champion @NaomiWWE, defeating @AlexaBliss_WWE w/ the split-legged moonsault! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/WSVdrfvNnm
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
The #WWEChamber crowd chants #YouDeserveIt to the NEW #SDLive Women's Champion @NaomiWWE! pic.twitter.com/Z5uFp0p4MY
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
.@NaomiWWE is taking the #SDLive Women's Title HOME to Orlando, site of @WrestleMania 33!! pic.twitter.com/vfDHFhr6so
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
Your NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE is ready to walk into her hometown with the title around her waist at #WrestleMania! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/TCjEeVWL3E
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017