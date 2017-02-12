wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands at Elimination Chamber (Video)

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Smackdown Women’s Championship changed hands tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to win her first title reign with WWE, ending the latter’s reign at seventy days. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch in December at TLC to win the championship.

You can see video and pics from the match below courtesy of WWE’s Twitter account:

