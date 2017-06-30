wrestling / News

Title Match Added To Next Week’s Smackdown Live

June 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

A rematch between Lana and Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s title has been added to next Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. The card will also include the return of John Cena, Independence Day battle royal for a shot at Kevin Owens’ US title and a rap-off between the Usos and the New Day.

