A rematch between Lana and Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s title has been added to next Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. The card will also include the return of John Cena, Independence Day battle royal for a shot at Kevin Owens’ US title and a rap-off between the Usos and the New Day.

.@shanemcmahon & I have seen the photo of @LanaWWE shoulder up at the end of her match w/ @NaomiWWE. While we won't reverse the decision… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017