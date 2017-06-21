– Bobby Roode will defend the NXT Championship against Roderick Strong on the July 5th episode of NXT. WWE announced after Wednesday’s episode of NXT that following their backstage altercation, Roode will defend his title against Strong.

The preview reads: “The Glorious One’s rivalry with Strong has intensified rapidly, with tensions reaching their boiling point on June 21 when a photo shoot erupted into a brawl between Roode and Strong. This came after the titleholder and Strong had a war of words two weeks prior on NXT. Strong bared his soul to the NXT Universe, opening up about his journey into fatherhood and his desire to become NXT Champion, only to be met with ridicule and disrespect from Roode, who verbally tore down Strong’s title aspirations.”